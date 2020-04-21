CowboyMaven
Dak is No. 1, But Cowboys Show NFL Draft Interest In QBs Hurts & Morgan

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are interested in examining quarterback options in this NFL Draft - but the examination has nothing to do with the Dak Prescott contract dispute or Prescott's future with the franchise.

At the end of the day, I don’t think us drafting a quarterback has anything to do with Dak,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said in Tuesday's media conference. “He's going to be our starting quarterback. Obviously, he’s franchised, and our bigger goal is to get him signed long-term, and we think we can do that.”

The Cowboys have openly (in one case) and more privately (in another) expressed interest in drafting a quarterback in this 2020 NFL Draft. They'll do so even as Prescott withholding-of-services decision has him involved in a "virtual'' sit-out of this week's Phase 1 of the Cowboys offseason.

Jones went onto suggest that the media would be chasing the wrong angle if it were to pursue the idea that there's a tie between draft thoughts and Dak thoughts.

Now, if somehow a first-round talent starts slipping on Thursday, it would give Cowboys Nation reason to pause. Maybe Justin Herbert gets drafted by Jacksonville at No. 9. Maybe Tua Tagovailoa gets drafted no later than by the Raiders at No. 12. 

If they don't? We can chase another story angle. For now, the way Dallas is calculating things? They wanted to know more about Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, so they conducted a video visit with him. That one's public.

Not so public? There are also people in the Cowboys organization who think Florida International QB James Morgan. He's a 6-4, 230-pound pocket passer who figures as a mid-round pick, as does Hurts, who is 6-2 and 218 and more of an "intangibles'' guy at QB.

The wisdom here isn't about intentionally finding someone who is "better than Dak.'' the idea is to stockpile talent, or at least to throw darts, at the most important position in sports.

"We’re big believers in draft(ing) quarterbacks,'' said Stephen, which hasn't exactly been true in Dallas. But Jones points out that new coach Mike McCarthy and the Packers, dating all the way back to GM Ron Wolf, have done so.

And now that philosophy shifts to The Star ... but has nothing to do with getting Prescott to eventually show up there as well.

