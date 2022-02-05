Dak Prescott on Cowboys Playoff Loss: ‘It’s Not Gone’

Dak Prescott “wants to turn the page and get ready to start next season.”

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys 2021 season - highlighted in part by Dak Prescott and company sporting the NFL’s top offense - is gone.

But to Prescott … not forgotten.

Or even “gone,” in a sense.

“I don’t know if it’s gone yet,” Prescott said. “I don’t know if ever will, honestly. I think there’s probably some games, some moments in an athlete’s career that just stick with them forever, and I’m sure that will be one of them.”

“That” is the Cowboys’ disappointing effort against the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card round, a 23-17 playoff loss at home, to an underdog.

Prescott is this team’s leader on offense. Rookie Micah Parsons is this team’s leader on defense, and maybe there is value in the two of them echoing a similar sentiment.

Said Parsons regarding what he will remember most about 2021: ###

While Parsons - the likely NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year - is trying to enjoy his time at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Prescott passed on the chance to join him.

Why?

“I just didn’t want to take any more, I guess you could say hits, or just wear on the body,” said Prescott, who has spent the last year and a half enduring surgeries and rehabs. “I wanted to turn the page and get ready to start next season.”

The page is turning. The year is over. But as Prescott says, given what the Cowboys believed they could accomplish this year, it might never be completely “gone.”

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!