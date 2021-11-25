Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Raiders at Cowboys: How Serious is RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee Injury?

    "It's football. You get hurt," Elliott says. "You're not going to be 100 percent. I'm tough. I can play through it."
    Author:

    ARLINGTON - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with what we''ll call a "sore knee'' for much of the season. Is it an issue in today's Thanksgiving visit from the Las Vegas Raiders?

    The injury isn't. The pain is.

    “If I land on it or get twisted up and tangled, I’m going to get some pain there,'' Elliott said. "But it’s more temporary pain.''

    The degree of seriousness and the actual technical nature of Elliott's knee issue is not known; Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has called it a "bone bruise,'' which sounds rather innocuous ... but in fact, a bone bruise can actual be a tiny fracture of the outer later of the bone, as opposed to "just a bruise.''

    Elliott is choosing to downplay the severity of the issue, talking a great deal of simply wanting to "keep it warm.''

    “It’s kind of like how you stub your toe and you have to walk it off,'' he said. "That’s kind of what it’s like.”

    No image description

    zeke raid
    Play

    Raiders at Cowboys: How Serious is Zeke Knee Injury?

    "It's football. You get hurt," Elliott says. "You're not going to be 100 percent. I'm tough. I can play through it."

    1 minute ago
    Dallas-signs-QB-Andy-Dalton-to-1-year-deal-1000x600
    Play

    Cowboys' Lamb Injury Status; Dalton is QB1 on Thanksgiving

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    2 hours ago
    woodson ware
    Play

    Ware, Woodson Move Up in Bids for Hall of Fame

    The list of 26 modern-era semifinalists, a list dotted with Cowboys names, will be trimmed to 15 finalists in the coming weeks.

    2 hours ago

    Elliott's availability over the course of this short week saw Dallas listed him as a full participant in practice. A healthy Zeke performing today for the 7-3 Cowboys would figure to help stave off the 5-5 Raiders. But Dallas' rushing game has taken a hit in recent weeks. Dallas was good for 173 yards rushing per game in Weeks 1 through 5 ... but in the games since then is at 95 yards per game.

    Dallas' Dak Prescott-led offense won't have Amari Cooper (COVID-19), is w CeeDee Lamb (concussion protocol) but will have Tyron Smith (ankle) today. And the Cowboys will have Zeke, too.

    "It's football. You get hurt," Elliott says. "You're not going to be 100 percent. I'm tough. I can play through it."

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    zeke raid
    News

    Raiders at Cowboys: How Serious is Zeke Knee Injury?

    1 minute ago
    Dallas-signs-QB-Andy-Dalton-to-1-year-deal-1000x600
    News

    Cowboys' Lamb Injury Status; Dalton is QB1 on Thanksgiving

    2 hours ago
    woodson ware
    News

    Ware, Woodson Move Up in Bids for Hall of Fame

    2 hours ago
    tank eyes
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: DeMarcus Lawrence Roster Move

    23 hours ago
    lamb shirt kc
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb 'Will Practice Today'

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_16842253_168388359_lowres
    News

    Pissed' Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Raiders: Thanksgiving GAMEDAY

    Nov 24, 2021
    8D9FC432-97E1-47C6-A0F1-1515B4575EB5
    News

    LISTEN: Can Cowboys Crash Carr?

    Nov 24, 2021
    Cowboys - Thanksgiving
    News

    Cowboys' Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories

    Nov 24, 2021