Raiders at Cowboys: How Serious is Zeke Knee Injury?

"It's football. You get hurt," Elliott says. "You're not going to be 100 percent. I'm tough. I can play through it."

ARLINGTON - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with what we''ll call a "sore knee'' for much of the season. Is it an issue in today's Thanksgiving visit from the Las Vegas Raiders?

The injury isn't. The pain is.

“If I land on it or get twisted up and tangled, I’m going to get some pain there,'' Elliott said. "But it’s more temporary pain.''

The degree of seriousness and the actual technical nature of Elliott's knee issue is not known; Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has called it a "bone bruise,'' which sounds rather innocuous ... but in fact, a bone bruise can actual be a tiny fracture of the outer later of the bone, as opposed to "just a bruise.''

Elliott is choosing to downplay the severity of the issue, talking a great deal of simply wanting to "keep it warm.''

“It’s kind of like how you stub your toe and you have to walk it off,'' he said. "That’s kind of what it’s like.”

Elliott's availability over the course of this short week saw Dallas listed him as a full participant in practice. A healthy Zeke performing today for the 7-3 Cowboys would figure to help stave off the 5-5 Raiders. But Dallas' rushing game has taken a hit in recent weeks. Dallas was good for 173 yards rushing per game in Weeks 1 through 5 ... but in the games since then is at 95 yards per game.

Dallas' Dak Prescott-led offense won't have Amari Cooper (COVID-19), is w CeeDee Lamb (concussion protocol) but will have Tyron Smith (ankle) today. And the Cowboys will have Zeke, too.

