Dak Prescott Wins Dallas Cowboys 'Ed Block Courage' Award

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is scheduled to be honored on Friday with the club’s annual Ed Block Courage Award during an on-field ceremony prior to kickoff of the team’s preseason-closing meeting with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday at AT&T Stadium.

“Dak Prescott exemplifies all of the characteristics of the Ed Block Courage Award,” said Cowboys trainer Jim Maurer. “His drive and determination were evident to all those around him as he overcame the ankle injury early in the 2020 season. He was a near unanimous decision by his teammates. Ed Block strived to help others and especially children in need. Dak also carries this same spirit off the field as he helps those less fortunate and in need.”

Voted on by teammates, the Ed Block Courage Award honors NFL players who exemplify commitments to the principals of sportsmanship and courage.

The award is traditionally presented to a player who has overcome unconventional odds due to injury or other circumstances. Prescott, as the Cowboys put it, is being honored for the "strength and perseverance he demonstrated throughout his recovery from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle suffered against the New York Giants on October 11, 2020.''

Said Prescott: “I am humbled that my teammates selected me for this award. I learned a lot about myself during the rehab process. As someone who normally is all go-go-go, I learned patience and learned how important it was to trust the process. I set small goals for myself, and those aspirations created inspiration and motivation. I am thankful to have gone through this injury, because I think that I am not only a better man but a better player as well.”

Prescott, along with 31 other NFL award recipients, were honored in April as part of the 44th Annual Ed Block Courage Awards hosted both virtually and in-person in Baltimore.

