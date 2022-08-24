Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Wins Dallas Cowboys 'Ed Block Courage' Award

"I am thankful to have gone through this injury, because I think that I am not only a better man but a better player as well.” - Dak Prescott
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is scheduled to be honored on Friday with the club’s annual Ed Block Courage Award during an on-field ceremony prior to kickoff of the team’s preseason-closing meeting with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday at AT&T Stadium.

“Dak Prescott exemplifies all of the characteristics of the Ed Block Courage Award,” said Cowboys trainer Jim Maurer. “His drive and determination were evident to all those around him as he overcame the ankle injury early in the 2020 season. He was a near unanimous decision by his teammates. Ed Block strived to help others and especially children in need. Dak also carries this same spirit off the field as he helps those less fortunate and in need.”

Voted on by teammates, the Ed Block Courage Award honors NFL players who exemplify commitments to the principals of sportsmanship and courage.

The award is traditionally presented to a player who has overcome unconventional odds due to injury or other circumstances. Prescott, as the Cowboys put it, is being honored for the "strength and perseverance he demonstrated throughout his recovery from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle suffered against the New York Giants on October 11, 2020.''

Said Prescott: “I am humbled that my teammates selected me for this award. I learned a lot about myself during the rehab process. As someone who normally is all go-go-go, I learned patience and learned how important it was to trust the process. I set small goals for myself, and those aspirations created inspiration and motivation. I am thankful to have gone through this injury, because I think that I am not only a better man but a better player as well.”

Scroll to Continue

No image description

gallup trainers az
Play

Michael Gallup ‘Move’: No Cowboys Trade for WR?

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup might be back sooner, rather than later.

By Timm Hamm
1F56582D-8BAD-41CC-A707-D3E935E74ACC
Play

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons to Join Skip Bayless & Cast of TV’s ‘Undisputed’: NFL Tracker

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff
B41B618F-0810-4AA7-BE80-207AB1DD5EC9
Play

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Dallas ‘Til I Die’ Goof-Up

At this time, Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champ, remains on the roster at a fully-guaranteed salary of $12.4 million.

By Mike Fisher

Prescott, along with 31 other NFL award recipients, were honored in April as part of the 44th Annual Ed Block Courage Awards hosted both virtually and in-person in Baltimore.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

gallup trainers az
News

Michael Gallup ‘Move’: No Cowboys Trade for WR?

By Timm Hamm
1F56582D-8BAD-41CC-A707-D3E935E74ACC
News

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons to Join Skip Bayless & Cast of TV’s ‘Undisputed’: NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Country Staff
B41B618F-0810-4AA7-BE80-207AB1DD5EC9
News

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Dallas ‘Til I Die’ Goof-Up

By Mike Fisher
gallup niners
News

Michael Gallup Return? Encouraging Injury Update On Cowboys WR

By Logan MacDonald
turpin hill
News

'Speed Kills': Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin the Next Tyreek Hill?

By Zach Dimmitt
len
News

Dallas' First Star Pro QB, Chiefs Icon Len Dawson, Dead at 87

By Richie Whitt
micah tyler
News

Cowboys Practice Report: Micah Parsons Dominates, Tyler Smith Sits Out

By Mike Fisher
0458C0CC-6B15-4F79-9C5F-E7875B1D9DAE
News

Practice Makes Perfect: Dak Prescott & Dallas Cowboys Starters Will Sit Vs. Seahawks ... IF

By Mike Fisher