Skip to main content

Cowboys 1st-Round Pick Tyler Smith Overcame 'Blount's Disease' - Incredible Story

The Cowboys seemingly need urgent help along the offensive line, at receiver and pass-rusher. Seemingly.

FRISCO - Fresh off a gut-wrenching playoff loss and the departures of several starters this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys obviously aren't perfect.

And speaking of "imperfect'' ... the before-Dallas picks in this NFL Draft didn't quite go as the Cowboys wished. So ...

In what could be called a "wipeout'' scenario, Dallas used pick No. 24 on Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith. 

COO Stephen Jones swore there are no gaping roster holes that desperately have to be filled in this NFL Draft.

Said Stephen at Tuesday's pre-draft press conference at The Star, "I wouldn't say we have any 'musts' left."

But in fact, Smith represents the filling of a need ... and a heckuva story, too.

55241AEB-3381-4B5F-B3AD-F3A30DF5FE00

Cowboys Holy Trinity

2022 NFL Draft - Which Team Has The Most To Gain_

2022 NFL Draft

dak huddle

Dak Prescott

All of this doesn't mean Dallas is happy about the semi-"wipeout'' scenario that unfolded here inside The Star on Thursday. But Smith terms himself "athetically gifted'' and he comes with a nasty streak.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

t smiths
Play

Cowboys Use NFL Draft on 'The Next Tyron Smith' - Tyler Smith

"I definitely see myself as a tackle for sure, but I'm willing to move wherever I need to go to mesh with the organization or wherever I am. I'm always open to that challenge." - Tyler Smith.

By Mike Fisher9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago
jackson-brown
Play

A.J. Brown (to Eagles) and Hollywood Brown (to Kyler Murray's Cardinals) Both Traded: NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend here inside The Star, CowboysSI.com will be your moment-by-moment Dallas Cowboys guide.

By Cowboys Country Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
usc london cow
Play

NFL Source: Trade-Minded Cowboys 'Love' USC WR Drake London - But ...

With this sort of monster move, Dallas would check off one of its biggest needs in the draft

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago

"That's my motto,'' Smith said of his nastiness.

But the receivers and the offensive linemen flew off the board before Dallas' spot at No. 24. So Smith comes aboard in a way he termed "indescribable'' ... which is a word that fits the fact he has overcome Blount's Disease, which as a youngster left his legs bowlegged - and put him in leg braces for much of that time.

The Cowboys seemingly needed urgent help along the offensive line, at receiver and pass-rusher. Seemingly.

So they got that.

jerry jones randy gregory clutch

Randy Gregory

On the Day Dak Is Tagged, Amari Cooper Re-Signs with the Dallas Cowboys

Amari Cooper

Cedrick Wilson

Cedrick Wilson

Since 2010 the Cowboys have drafted nine All-Pro players - Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, DeMarco Murray, Tyron Smith, Sean Lee and Dez Bryant - more than any other NFL team. The 49ers are next with seven players; five other teams have drafted six.

Long-term draft success. A division title in 2021. But ... no "musts"? Tyler Smith, in truth, fills a "must.''

t smiths
News

Cowboys Use NFL Draft on 'The Next Tyron Smith' - Tyler Smith

By Mike Fisher9 minutes ago
jackson-brown
News

A.J. Brown (to Eagles) and Hollywood Brown (to Kyler Murray's Cardinals) Both Traded: NFL Draft Tracker

By Cowboys Country Staff1 hour ago
usc london cow
News

NFL Source: Trade-Minded Cowboys 'Love' USC WR Drake London - But ...

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
800FAACB-0590-4808-A5B4-6622B30C786C
News

Cowboys Have 6 Trade Up Targets in NFL Draft?

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
lamb girl
News

Cowboys LOOK: CeeDee Lamb NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Going Viral

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
kenyon green 1
News

Cowboys SI Mock NFL Draft: Dallas Fails Trade, But Nails O-Line Starter

By Cole Thompson9 hours ago
Cowboys Template
News

Kelvin Joseph: Charges Imminent in Case? Changes Looming for Cowboys?

By Timm HammApr 27, 2022
NFL-Draft
News

Sources: Cowboys 'Desperately' Trying to Trade Up in NFL Draft - With 1 Target

By Mike FisherApr 27, 2022