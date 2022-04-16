Skip to main content

Cowboys 7-Round NFL Draft: A 'Perfect' Haul in Brugler Mock?

Brugler knows his Cowboys, far more than most national draftniks - and it shows here.

FRISCO - Take into consideration, at least a little bit, the needs.

Lean even more heavily on "pure'' rankings of players.

And sprinkle in the Dallas Cowboys' own verbal hints.And you can do what on Thursday emerged as a full seven-round mock draft from Dane Brugler that makes plenty of sense.Brugler knows his Cowboys, far more than most national draftniks - and it shows here.

Brugler’s full mock draft for the Cowboys ...

1/24: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

2/56: Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss

3/88: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

4/129: Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

5/155: Cade York, K, LSU

5/167: Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

5/176: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

5/178: Ryan Van Demark, OT, Connecticut

6/193: DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State

Our thoughts?

sam williams zion

You get a starting left tackle.

abram s leap

You get a sprinter-speed pass-rusher.

Cowboys - McCarthy McClay

You get the most athletic tight end in the class.

You get a receiver Texas Tech’s Erik Ezukanma who was a Dallas Day visitor.

You get a running back in Smith who his coaches at Baylor tell me terrific things about.

You get a linebacker in Brandon Smith who might have some Penn State rub-off from Micah Parsons.

And then you throw some darts at tackle, corner and (I don't like drafting a) kicker.

There is no such thing as a "perfect'' draft. But ... Educated guess from here inside The Star: Will McClay would like Dane Brugler to be very, very right here.

