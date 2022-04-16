Cowboys 7-Round NFL Draft: A 'Perfect' Haul in Brugler Mock?

Brugler knows his Cowboys, far more than most national draftniks - and it shows here.

FRISCO - Take into consideration, at least a little bit, the needs.

Lean even more heavily on "pure'' rankings of players.

And sprinkle in the Dallas Cowboys' own verbal hints.And you can do what on Thursday emerged as a full seven-round mock draft from Dane Brugler that makes plenty of sense.Brugler knows his Cowboys, far more than most national draftniks - and it shows here.

Brugler’s full mock draft for the Cowboys ...

1/24: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

2/56: Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss

3/88: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

4/129: Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

5/155: Cade York, K, LSU

5/167: Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

5/176: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

5/178: Ryan Van Demark, OT, Connecticut

6/193: DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State

Our thoughts?

You get a starting left tackle. You get a sprinter-speed pass-rusher. You get the most athletic tight end in the class.

You get a receiver Texas Tech’s Erik Ezukanma who was a Dallas Day visitor.

You get a running back in Smith who his coaches at Baylor tell me terrific things about.

You get a linebacker in Brandon Smith who might have some Penn State rub-off from Micah Parsons.

And then you throw some darts at tackle, corner and (I don't like drafting a) kicker.

There is no such thing as a "perfect'' draft. But ... Educated guess from here inside The Star: Will McClay would like Dane Brugler to be very, very right here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter



Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!