Cowboys' Aaron Rodgers Trade Wish: Where They'd Want Packers QB to Move

Can Rodgers get himself shipped off from "Titletown'' to Music City? Or the Mile High City?

FRISCO - Aaron Rodgers is a thorn in the side of most every NFC team, the Dallas Cowboys included.

Can he get himself shipped off from "Titletown'' to Music City? Or the Mile High City?

There have been rumors that the oft-disgruntled Rodgers has told his Packers teammates that he won't be back in 2022. That feeds more tea-leaves reading, which includes rumors that the veteran QB and three-time NFL MVP is 'open' to joining the Tennessee Titans after purportedly buying land upon which to build a home there.

But this is where the story gets a little nutty.

ESPN Nashville (radio) is reporting that Rodgers has purchased land in Tennessee and connected the QB to the Titans.

Good, the Cowboys would think. Send him to Denver. To Nashville. Anywhere but NFC East foe Washington, please.

There is sense to the connection. The Titans are an almost-powerhouse, the Houston Texans’ AFC South rival having earned the No. 1 seed before their recent playoff flop.

Aaron Rodgers over Ryan Tannehill? Sensible.

But ...

"Ryan’s our quarterback," Titans GM Jon Robinson said at the Senior Bowl. "He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s a great leader. He’s extremely tough. Love what Ryan brings to our football team, love what he stands for. We’re looking forward to him getting back in there, and getting back on track, and keeping this thing rolling."

And one more "but'': ESPN Nashville (digital) reported Friday that Tennessee doesn't consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and that they intend to stick with Tannehill.

In Denver, there is thought that on the heels of the Broncos hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, a “package deal” trade can’t be far behind. Folks in Denver like to note that Rodgers’ fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, is from Colorado.

What's in Tennessee for Aaron Rodgers?

Maybe nothing. But the teams that bid on him will do so to increase their chance at a Super Bowl. And the Cowboys sure hope his 2022 efforts are to help an AFC team get there.

