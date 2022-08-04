Skip to main content

Why Dallas Cowboys Shouldn't Have Signed Anthony Barr

The Dallas Cowboys have signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines this week when they signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract.

Cowboys Nation is excited. But … what if Barr actually proves to be a progress-stopper?

Going into the NFL Draft this year, linebacker was identified as a major need for Dallas by many in the media and fanbase. Linebacker Micah Parsons impressed last season, coming in second in Defensive Player of the Year voting as a rookie, but many viewed the team as needing a partner in crime at linebacker for Parsons.

Barr has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and is already a popular signing among Cowboys fans. Barr should step in and be able to make some impact plays with so much opponent focus on Parsons. Now Dallas has that second linebacker the media and fans have coveted for the team.

However, there's an argument to be made that complimentary player has already been there all along: linebacker Jabril Cox.

In Week 8 vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys pulled out a narrow 20-16 victory, but Cox lost his rookie season to a torn ACL. 

When Dallas drafted Cox, the Cowboys got what many considered a steal in the fourth round. In his senior season at LSU, Cox had the highest coverage grade of any linebacker in the draft. Cox posted nine career interceptions in college, with two seasons of three or more interceptions. Additionally, Cox displayed the ability to turn takeaways into six points for his team.

Versatility was also an aspect of Cox's game he displayed in college, as he had three seasons with four or more sacks. Cox posted a very respectable Pro Football Focus grade of 73.0 in his 2021 preseason action with Dallas.

From the start, Cox has also been determined to learn from the veterans in Dallas, citing his desire to take to mentorship last preseason.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dak pollard lv
Play

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Move to WR Could Be Answer

The Dallas Cowboys fanbase was thrown into panic when receiver James Washington broke his foot at training camp on Monday.

By Logan MacDonald14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
ECA36BFB-3E12-46FE-A38E-4A9E5D8AB851
Play

Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith: When Will He Start?

Despite his history at left tackle, coach Mike McCarthy has given rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith several reps at left guard throughout training camp

By Mike D'Abate28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
barr ball
Play

Cowboys Camp: Dallas Fans React to Anthony Barr Signing

Dallas addressed one position of concern on Wednesday while seemingly ignoring another.

By Timm Hamm36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

"Leighton, J, Micah, Keanu – those guys, they've helped out tremendously, especially Luke (Gifford). So just learning from them. I know early on it's a learning curve, but once I get my opportunity I try to make the most of it," Cox said.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones has also spoken highly of Cox and what he can offer in the past.

"We feel great that he’s the right fit with what Dan (coordinator Quinn) wants to do defensively,'' Jones told us recently. "He’ll be a big plus for us this year. I think he’s got great coverage skills. A good offseason with him will be good for him. I really like his upside.'' 

So why sign Barr?

While the signing of Barr seems like a shiny and exciting one, it may just end up stunting the development of one of the most promising young players for the Cowboys.

Barr certainly has a chance to make an impact this season alongside Parsons, but so did Cox. Now, we will watch to see if Cox will even get the opportunity to become the sort of player Barr used to be in Minnesota.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dak pollard lv
News

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Move to WR Could Be Answer

By Logan MacDonald14 minutes ago
ECA36BFB-3E12-46FE-A38E-4A9E5D8AB851
News

Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith: When Will He Start?

By Mike D'Abate28 minutes ago
barr ball
News

Cowboys Camp: Dallas Fans React to Anthony Barr Signing

By Timm Hamm36 minutes ago
lamb diggs
News

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Lists Top 5 NFL WRs: Where's CeeDee Lamb?

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
dez obj
News

Dez Bryant Sign with Cowboys, Urges Odell Beckham Jr.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
micah barr
News

Cowboys Sign Anthony Barr: Contract Details Reveal A Bargain

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
barr star
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Signing Pro Bowler Anthony Barr

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
elliott
News

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Reveals 'Emmitt Smith' Preseason Plan

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago