Why Dallas Cowboys Shouldn't Have Signed Anthony Barr

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines this week when they signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract.

Cowboys Nation is excited. But … what if Barr actually proves to be a progress-stopper?

Going into the NFL Draft this year, linebacker was identified as a major need for Dallas by many in the media and fanbase. Linebacker Micah Parsons impressed last season, coming in second in Defensive Player of the Year voting as a rookie, but many viewed the team as needing a partner in crime at linebacker for Parsons.

Barr has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and is already a popular signing among Cowboys fans. Barr should step in and be able to make some impact plays with so much opponent focus on Parsons. Now Dallas has that second linebacker the media and fans have coveted for the team.

However, there's an argument to be made that complimentary player has already been there all along: linebacker Jabril Cox.

In Week 8 vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys pulled out a narrow 20-16 victory, but Cox lost his rookie season to a torn ACL.

When Dallas drafted Cox, the Cowboys got what many considered a steal in the fourth round. In his senior season at LSU, Cox had the highest coverage grade of any linebacker in the draft. Cox posted nine career interceptions in college, with two seasons of three or more interceptions. Additionally, Cox displayed the ability to turn takeaways into six points for his team.

Versatility was also an aspect of Cox's game he displayed in college, as he had three seasons with four or more sacks. Cox posted a very respectable Pro Football Focus grade of 73.0 in his 2021 preseason action with Dallas.

From the start, Cox has also been determined to learn from the veterans in Dallas, citing his desire to take to mentorship last preseason.

"Leighton, J, Micah, Keanu – those guys, they've helped out tremendously, especially Luke (Gifford). So just learning from them. I know early on it's a learning curve, but once I get my opportunity I try to make the most of it," Cox said.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones has also spoken highly of Cox and what he can offer in the past.

"We feel great that he’s the right fit with what Dan (coordinator Quinn) wants to do defensively,'' Jones told us recently. "He’ll be a big plus for us this year. I think he’s got great coverage skills. A good offseason with him will be good for him. I really like his upside.''

So why sign Barr?

While the signing of Barr seems like a shiny and exciting one, it may just end up stunting the development of one of the most promising young players for the Cowboys.

Barr certainly has a chance to make an impact this season alongside Parsons, but so did Cox. Now, we will watch to see if Cox will even get the opportunity to become the sort of player Barr used to be in Minnesota.

