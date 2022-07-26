The Kansas City Chiefs have been looking for reinforcements throughout the offseason, and they think they've found an answer in former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Azur Kamara.

According to reports from NFL Network, Kansas City will sign Kamura to the 90-man offseason roster.

Kamara joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but he spent the entire season on injured reserve. During training camp in 2021 Kamara, along with his mother, was featured as an underdog story on Hard Knocks as he battled for a roster spot.

Kamara appeared in nine games, playing mostly on special teams, and recorded three tackles until he was waived on Dec. 20. He was picked up by the Carolina Panthers but then released from their offseason roster in May.

The Chiefs do have some familiarity with Kamara, who played at Kansas for two seasons after two years at Arizona Western College.

Before the 2020 NFL Draft, Kansas City met with Kamara through a virtual visit instead of the private visit they had scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-4, 245-pound 23-year-old from Abidjan, Ivory Coast is a little undersized for what the Chiefs usually prefer at defensive end. While with the Jayhawks, Kamara played both defensive end and linebacker, recording 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks as a senior.

