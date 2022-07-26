Skip to main content

Former Cowboys DE Azur Kamara Signs with Chiefs

The Chiefs are bringing in a former Cowboy to shore up their edge rushing deficiencies.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Kansas City Chiefs have been looking for reinforcements throughout the offseason, and they think they've found an answer in former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Azur Kamara.

According to reports from NFL Network, Kansas City will sign Kamura to the 90-man offseason roster.

Kamara joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but he spent the entire season on injured reserve. During training camp in 2021 Kamara, along with his mother, was featured as an underdog story on Hard Knocks as he battled for a roster spot

Kamara appeared in nine games, playing mostly on special teams, and recorded three tackles until he was waived on Dec. 20. He was picked up by the Carolina Panthers but then released from their offseason roster in May.

The Chiefs do have some familiarity with Kamara, who played at Kansas for two seasons after two years at Arizona Western College.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

julio cowboys
Play

Rumored Cowboys WR Signee Julio Jones Signs with Tom Brady's Bucs

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Buffalo-Bills-v-Dallas-Cowboys-d6dea451a736d14da9451090453d209b
Play

Cole Beasley Reveals Dak-Related View on Signing with Cowboys

Would Cole Beasley be interested in coming back to his hometown team?

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mike-McCarthy-Bizarre-Monkey-Butt-Motivational-Tactics-Left-Lasting-Impression-Jerry-Jones
Play

Mike McCarthy Cowboys' Expectations?: 'Super Bowl'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains confident in head coach Mike McCarthy despite disappointing end to last season.

By Logan MacDonald4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Before the 2020 NFL Draft, Kansas City met with Kamara through a virtual visit instead of the private visit they had scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-4, 245-pound 23-year-old from Abidjan, Ivory Coast is a little undersized for what the Chiefs usually prefer at defensive end. While with the Jayhawks, Kamara played both defensive end and linebacker, recording 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks as a senior.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

julio cowboys
News

Rumored Cowboys WR Signee Julio Jones Signs with Tom Brady's Bucs

By Cowboys Country Staff1 hour ago
Buffalo-Bills-v-Dallas-Cowboys-d6dea451a736d14da9451090453d209b
News

Cole Beasley Reveals Dak-Related View on Signing with Cowboys

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
Mike-McCarthy-Bizarre-Monkey-Butt-Motivational-Tactics-Left-Lasting-Impression-Jerry-Jones
News

Mike McCarthy Cowboys' Expectations?: 'Super Bowl'

By Logan MacDonald4 hours ago
Cowboys - Jerry McCarthy Camp Presser.jfif
News

'Top-10 Money & Half-Ass Availability': Is Jerry Jones Right About Cowboys Big-Name Moves?

By Richie Whitt4 hours ago
amari browns
News

Amari Cooper 'Shrunk': Here's Why Cowboys Traded WR to Browns

By Richie Whitt4 hours ago
cooper-randy-lael-
News

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Explains Decisions on Amari Cooper, La'el Collins & Randy Gregory

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
mike jerry 2022
News

Jerry Jones' 'Choice': Coach Mike McCarthy Can Lead Cowboys to Super Bowl

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
E9E736E3-5B5B-438D-A1E3-DA9023C8BBE9
News

'No Baby Fat': Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Hires 'Full-Time Trainer’

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago