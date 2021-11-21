Cowboys BREAKING: Is Tyron Smith Now OUT at Chiefs?

Standout Tyron Smith, who has missed games dealing with an ankle injury, is not expected to play today for Cowboys at Chiefs

The 7-2 Dallas Cowboys are riding high. And their offense is coming off their best performance of the season, posting a season-high 43 points in a blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. But amidst a week of O-line shuffling, they are in cross-their-fingers mode in that position group.

Standout left tackle Tyron Smith, who has missed the last couple of games dealing with an ankle injury, is not expected to play at Kansas City, NFL Network reports., calling it "a big-picture move, especially with the short week ahead.''

Dallas plays host to the Raiders on Thanksgiving Thursday, and the suggestion is that Tyron could be ready then.

Not counting the Smith story, the Cowboys are making a change to their offensive line, swapping out Connor Williams for Connor McGovern at left guard. And in total, there is a "dark-side'' reason that is part of it.

McGovern started the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at right guard when Zack Martin was sidelined with COVID-19. He's played in seven games since in relief, including 27 offensive snaps last week against the Falcons - but those either as a backup O-lineman or in his colorful role as a "fullback'' and "tight end.

However, the job is now McGovern's. Left guard is no longer up in the air as Williams moves to the bench.

Meanwhile, left tackle was always going to be in question, with Smith listed as questionable ahead of this Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Assuming Tyron is out - which by the way would mean either he couldn't fully practice on Saturday or he experienced a set-back - Terence Steele will take his place.

And what about right tackle? La'el Collins is staying there. Ask the Cowboys and they'll tell you in addition to his skill set, he brings a nastiness to the group - as owner Jerry Jones said the other day, a "dark side'' in how he plays.

But the group is a bit less nasty ... and the forecast a bit more dark - with

