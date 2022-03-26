Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Goes Viral with Response to Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Trade

Jones’ tweet naturally has gone viral, as is should: It's the perfect combination of pithy, self-effacing and news-piggy-backing. Byron nailed it.

FRISCO - Not too many fellas have come through Dallas Cowboys HQ in recent years with a sharper mind than Byron Jones, the first-round defensive back who left via free agency a few years ago to seek his fortune with the Miami Dolphins.

This week, Jones was part of the Dolphins' cap maneuvering as Miami engineered a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in order to bring Tyreek Hill to South Beach.

And Byron Jones showed off his quick wit in the process. had a pretty funny tweet in response.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Jones registered a tongue-in-cheek complaint about moving his money (keeping in mind that the move didn't actually cost him anything). He mentioned the restructuring of his contract, which directly allowed Miami to be able to have the cap room to bring Hill into the fold.

And he modestly mentioned how this might work out for Miami on a daily basis in practice.

“Me restructuring my contract just to have Tyreek Hill burn me everyday in practice,” Jones wrote, adding a pair of clown emojis.

Jones’ tweet naturally has gone viral, as is should: It's the perfect combination of pithy, self-effacing and news-piggy-backing. Byron nailed it.

And now, so might the Dolphins, who are working to load up their roster in "F' Them Picks'' manner, a la the Los Angeles Rams, as Hill himself noted.

The Dolphins have spent the last two seasons "on the verge,'' totaling a 19-14 record over the two years but narrowly missing the playoffs both times.

Tyreek Hill can change that. And so can Byron Jones.

