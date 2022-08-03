Cowboys Camp: Jabril Cox, 2 TEs - Injury Issues?

“Not concerned.”

Dallas Cowboys news and notes and studs and duds from Tuesday’s camp work in Oxnard as they prep for a Wednesday "Mock Game,'' which is coach Mike McCarthy's version of a walkthrough, a sort of "chalkboard on the field ...

ITEM: Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson has a good day that ended poorly when he tweaked a hamstring that the Cowboys think is not serious. Same with another tight end, Jeremy Sprinkle, who missed practice with an ankle injury.

ITEM: The kicking situation is not getting better.

McCarthy is calling the set-up "Mojo Moments,'' but on Tuesday it was more "Oh-No Moments.'' Lirim Hajrullahu closed his worth with a pair of long misses. Rookie Jonathan Garibay missed all three of his long-range kicks.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the field-goal problem “didn’t bother me” because it was windy in Oxnard.

Yeah, but ... what if it's "windy'' in New York, Washington and Philadelphia?

Said McCarthy: “We don’t know much about either one of them. …We’re going to stay this way” for what appears to be a time that will include game action in the preseason opener at Denver.

ITEM: Leighton Vander Esch is doing everything he can to keep his starting job, and he'll get more action now that Jabril Cox dinged a knee. As a precaution only as he'd rehabbed from his ACL surgery, he'll surely sit out today but maybe return Thursday.

ITEM: The Cowboys say there is "no urgency'' about bringing in new receivers to camp. Noah Brown showed some good hands in support of that idea. KaVontae Turpin is being used as a real receiver in support as well, and bounced up just fine after his 5-8, 155-pound frame got tossed around ...

And then there is Dennis Houston.

He's drawn raves since way back to OTAs. His teammates think highly of him. And the coaching staff is aware.

Houston “has really jumped out,'' McCarthy said. "I think he’s put together two solid days in pads.''

ITEM: Anthony Brown continues to be tough to beat, while fellow DBs Jourdan Lewis (with two passed defended and a pick) and Nahshon Wright also drawing praise.

Wright, McCarthy said, has spent his training camp "all over the football."

ITEM: Josh Ball got work playing both sides as Dallas hopes he can be the swing tackle by something other than default.

ITEM: Cowboys rookie end Sam Williams recorded what would've been a sack while fellow D-line rookie John Ridgeway got personal attention from coordinator Dan Quinn in one-on-one teaching. Said McCarthy of the massive Ridgeway: "He's rambunctious."

