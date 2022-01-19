Cowboys Coach McCarthy Meets With Jerry Jones: 'Positive Conversations' About Keeping Job, 'No Concerns'

“I don’t have any concerns," McCarthy said of his job future immediately after the Cowboys playoff loss. "I’m proud to be standing here today. I’m proud of my football team.'' And now?

FRISCO - Amid rumors and supposed “sources,” is Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s job safe?

We posed the question to McCarthy in his Wednesday meeting with the media, here at The Star. He answered in the affirmative. We think.

McCarthy said he has had “very positive conversations” with owner Jerry Jones the last few days and he has "no concerns'' about his 2022 job security

This comes on the heels of an endorsement (we think).

“Absolutely,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on Monday, a day after Dallas’ disappointing home playoff loss to the 49ers, offering ownership’s public show of support. “Very confident.”

Cowboys bosses Jerry Jones and McCarthy agree that this playoff loss on Sunday, the favorites falling to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in maddening fashion at AT&T Stadium, represents underachievement.

Do they also agree that it means coach McCarthy should be on the hot seat?

Following the loss, questions concerning the future of McCarthy bubbled to the surface.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time,” said Jones. “That’s not on the table. The game speaks for itself.”

Fine. But "not wanting to discuss it'' is not an endorsement. And "that's not on the table'' can be referring to the media question, or the firing of the second-year coach.

McCarthy handled the questions - as Stephen did in his Monday 105.3 The Fan visit - with more clarity.

“I don’t have any concerns," McCarthy said Sunday of his job future. "I’m proud to be standing here today. I’m proud of my football team.''

McCarthy, a Super Bowl winner from his Green Bay days, has been criticized for game management on the field, but he did lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 overall record and a division title this season, with an NFL-leading offense and a defense that was among the league's top-playmaking units.

A non-McCarthy person could say that he had a rare opportunity, given the talent assembled ... and blew it.

An unbiased view: If Moore or Quinn has some magical answer? It's too bad they didn't offer it up on Sunday. Which is why the idea, before Sunday, seemed "asinine.''

And what does Jerry Jones - an avid McCarthy supporter, at least before Sunday night - say?

“When you get this combination of players together,'' Jerry said, "you need to have success.''

Jerry is scheduled to appear on 105.3 The Fan later this week, at which time he might offer additional clarity. (We think.)

