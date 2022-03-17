Skip to main content

Cowboys Ex WR Cole Beasley Cut by Buffalo Bills

Beasley knew this was coming; he and his agent approached Bills management a few weeks ago, asking for and being granted permission to seek a trade.

FRISCO - We don't know if Cole Beasley burned bridges in his departure from the Dallas Cowboys. The Little Elm, Texas native is a fiery guy, and when after seven seasons with the Cowboys, he signed a four-year, $29 million deal in Buffalo in 2019. ...

And then pledged his loyalty to the Bills.

But by now, NFL fans know how this all works - "loyalty'' and "trust'' and all of that, whether it's Randy Gregory feeling disrespected by Dallas or the Bills examining Beasley's age, salary and performance and evaluating a goodbye.

And now that goodbye is here.

Beasley was due a $4.9 million base salary in 2022, and by cutting him loose, the Bills save at least that much in cap room. That's part of the decision here; so is the fact that the former SMU receiver will turn 33 as training camp opens.

The smallish Beasley is a fighter and a talent as a slot guy, and in one way at least, the production did not diminish last year - he caught 82 balls in the Josh Allen-led offense in each of the last two seasons. But the yardage was way down and he caught just one TD pass.

"They approached us. We listened and have allowed them to seek a trade partner," Beane told NFL.com, recently, adding then that "no door is closed" for Beasley to return to Buffalo.

But now Beasley is a free agent, attached of course to his stance on COVID vaccinations, but otherwise ready to help his next team in need of a trusty slot guy.

