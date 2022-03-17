Cowboys Ex WR Cole Beasley Cut by Buffalo Bills

Beasley knew this was coming; he and his agent approached Bills management a few weeks ago, asking for and being granted permission to seek a trade.

FRISCO - We don't know if Cole Beasley burned bridges in his departure from the Dallas Cowboys. The Little Elm, Texas native is a fiery guy, and when after seven seasons with the Cowboys, he signed a four-year, $29 million deal in Buffalo in 2019. ...

And then pledged his loyalty to the Bills.

But by now, NFL fans know how this all works - "loyalty'' and "trust'' and all of that, whether it's Randy Gregory feeling disrespected by Dallas or the Bills examining Beasley's age, salary and performance and evaluating a goodbye.

And now that goodbye is here.

Beasley was due a $4.9 million base salary in 2022, and by cutting him loose, the Bills save at least that much in cap room. That's part of the decision here; so is the fact that the former SMU receiver will turn 33 as training camp opens.

The smallish Beasley is a fighter and a talent as a slot guy, and in one way at least, the production did not diminish last year - he caught 82 balls in the Josh Allen-led offense in each of the last two seasons. But the yardage was way down and he caught just one TD pass.

Beasley knew this was coming; he and his agent approached Bills management a few weeks ago, asking for and being granted permission to seek a trade.

"They approached us. We listened and have allowed them to seek a trade partner," Beane told NFL.com, recently, adding then that "no door is closed" for Beasley to return to Buffalo.

But now Beasley is a free agent, attached of course to his stance on COVID vaccinations, but otherwise ready to help his next team in need of a trusty slot guy.