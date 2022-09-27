Skip to main content

Cowboys Beat Giants on Monday Night Football: 3 Takeaways

Dallas moves to 2-1 after defeating the New York Giants 23-16 in Week 3.

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was announced to need surgery on his throwing hand, many chalked this season up as a lost cause.

However, Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has been more than Dallas fans could have hoped for these past couple weeks, willing Dallas to a 2-1 record. Dallas is coming off of a 23-16 victory against the New York Giants in Week 3, while keeping hopes of a playoff season alive. Here are our biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' Week 3 victory:

1) Dallas has the NFL's best defense

Three games and just three touchdowns allowed by the Dallas defense. The Cowboys have yet to allow more than 20 points in a game, while having faced quarterbacks Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. Additionally, Dallas' defense leads the NFL in sacks with 13 over that span. Additionally, People always say "defense wins championships." If that proverb rings true, Dallas has lots of reasons to be excited about this season, as they are showing they're perhaps the NFL's best on that side of the ball.

2) Despite early struggles, CeeDee Lamb a WR1

Dallas fans had their pitchforks ready and the mob was forming after Lamb dropped a wide-open would-be 40-yard touchdown pass from Rush in the second quarter.

However, Lamb bounced back, making a critical catch for a first down on fourth-and-four late in fourth quarter. Lamb on that same drive then made a left-handed, one-handed touchdown catch to give Dallas the game deciding score.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

cooper rush kayvon
Play

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush on Another Win: "That's the Job"

Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush is 3-0 as Dak Prescott's replacement, including 2-0 this season.

By Art Garcia
demarcus lawrence
Play

DeMarcus Lawrence 'Feeling Great': Cowboys DE Dominates Victory Over Giants

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence notched three sacks against the Giants on Monday night.

By Logan MacDonald
BCA0599A-1BC8-4C2A-84FB-A6668688497B
Play

'I Had to Step Up!’ CeeDee Lamb Accepts 88 Pressure, Helps Cowboys Win at Giants

CeeDee Lamb was recently granted an opportunity to sit down with the previous bearers of the Dallas Cowboys' most famous numerals.

By Geoff Magliochetti

Despite early struggles, Lamb bounced back and showed his resiliency, while displaying the makeup of a No. 1 receiver.

3) KaVontae Turpin is the real deal

The Cowboys return man didn't find the end zone against the Giants, but Turpin made it two weeks in a row where he's gotten extremely close.

Turpin averaged 26 yards per return against the Giants, while nearly breaking loose on both of his returns. There's belief in the Dallas locker room that it's just a matter of time before Turpin scores, which comes as no surprise with how he's been playing. Special teams is often a sneaky difference maker in the outcome of football games ... and Dallas may have itself an electric playmaker in that area now.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

cooper rush kayvon
News

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush on Another Win: "That's the Job"

By Art Garcia
demarcus lawrence
News

DeMarcus Lawrence 'Feeling Great': Cowboys DE Dominates Victory Over Giants

By Logan MacDonald
BCA0599A-1BC8-4C2A-84FB-A6668688497B
News

'I Had to Step Up!’ CeeDee Lamb Accepts 88 Pressure, Helps Cowboys Win at Giants

By Geoff Magliochetti
micah daniel
News

Micah Parsons, Sick: 'My 60% is 100%' - Cowboys Secure 23-16 Win at Giants: Live Game Log

By Timm Hamm
ceedee lamb 3
News

Rousing Redemption: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Overcomes Drop For TD Drama

By Zach Dimmitt
demarcus lawrence
News

Cardiac Cooper Does It Again As Cowboys Beat Giants: Top 10 Whitty Observations

By Richie Whitt
lamb ny
News

CeeDee Lamb's No Goat: Cowboys Grind Out Monday Night Win at Giants

By Mike Fisher
ceedee lamb 2
News

Cowboys Lead Giants at Halftime Despite Penalties, CeeDee Lamb Drop

By Zach Dimmitt