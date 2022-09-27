Cowboys Beat Giants on Monday Night Football: 3 Takeaways

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was announced to need surgery on his throwing hand, many chalked this season up as a lost cause.

However, Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has been more than Dallas fans could have hoped for these past couple weeks, willing Dallas to a 2-1 record. Dallas is coming off of a 23-16 victory against the New York Giants in Week 3, while keeping hopes of a playoff season alive. Here are our biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' Week 3 victory:

1) Dallas has the NFL's best defense

Three games and just three touchdowns allowed by the Dallas defense. The Cowboys have yet to allow more than 20 points in a game, while having faced quarterbacks Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. Additionally, Dallas' defense leads the NFL in sacks with 13 over that span. Additionally, People always say "defense wins championships." If that proverb rings true, Dallas has lots of reasons to be excited about this season, as they are showing they're perhaps the NFL's best on that side of the ball.

2) Despite early struggles, CeeDee Lamb a WR1

Dallas fans had their pitchforks ready and the mob was forming after Lamb dropped a wide-open would-be 40-yard touchdown pass from Rush in the second quarter.

However, Lamb bounced back, making a critical catch for a first down on fourth-and-four late in fourth quarter. Lamb on that same drive then made a left-handed, one-handed touchdown catch to give Dallas the game deciding score.

Despite early struggles, Lamb bounced back and showed his resiliency, while displaying the makeup of a No. 1 receiver.

3) KaVontae Turpin is the real deal

The Cowboys return man didn't find the end zone against the Giants, but Turpin made it two weeks in a row where he's gotten extremely close.

Turpin averaged 26 yards per return against the Giants, while nearly breaking loose on both of his returns. There's belief in the Dallas locker room that it's just a matter of time before Turpin scores, which comes as no surprise with how he's been playing. Special teams is often a sneaky difference maker in the outcome of football games ... and Dallas may have itself an electric playmaker in that area now.

