Cowboys already responsible for 2 of the 3 most-watched games in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, bar none.
They also get the majority of media coverage on all the major networks, and have a rabid, country-wide fan base that seemingly knows no limits.
On Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, that showed up in a big way.
According to NBC, the Cowboys' matchup against Micah Parsons and the Packers commanded a massive 26.9 million viewers on average, making it the third most-watched game of the young NFL season thus far.
As a result, the Cowboys are now responsible for two of the three most-watched games of the season thus far, with the season-opener vs. the Eagles drawing 28.3 million viewers - even with the hour-long weather delay - and the Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl rematch drawing 33.8 million viewers, per Pro Football Talk.
Of course, the massive viewership and fan support have not helped the Cowboys' product on the field, as they currently sit with a 1-2-1 record after their disappointing tie with Green Bay on Sunday, in which their defense gave up 30-plus points for the third time this season.
Still, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that defense is primed for a turn around.
"If you felt it, even though they scored 40 points, our defense improved as that game went along right before your eyes," Jones said. "And we did make some stops that were out there that were key stops against a fine offensive football team in Green Bay. So, I think your eyes didn't betray you, and that we got better as that game went along. That's what you're looking for."
Next up for the Cowboys will be another matchup against a team that they should slow down in the New York Jets, on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium, in a game that should draw another solid viewership rating as well.
