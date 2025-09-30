Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player
There aren't too many bright spots in Matt Eberflus's defense but newcomer James Houston has been a surprising standout through four weeks, so much so that he may be the team's defensive MVP for September.
Though he's rotating into the defensive line for just 22.4% of the Dallas Cowboys' snaps on that side of the ball, Houston is making the most of his playing time. He also doesn't rank highly on the Dallas stat sheet in tackles since he has just eight in four games, but three of those have been for a loss and two were sacks for a loss of 17.
His strip of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love on Sunday also came at the perfect time. Houston recovered the fumble and gave the Cowboys the opportunity to get a touchdown before halftime in a 14-point swing.
The NFC foes ultimately tied the game but that play was a huge momentum boost for Dallas and the struggling defensive unit.
Prior to joining the Cowboys on a two-year deal for $2.175 million, Houston played three seasons for the Detroit Lions. The Cleveland Browns picked him up in November but he never suited up for them before the 2024 season concluded.
Houston was a sixth-round draft pick for the Detroit Lions in 2022. He played his college football at Jackson State and the University of Florida.
In his first three seasons in the league, he played in 17 games, tallying 21 tackles with nine sacks and a forced fumble. Injuries, like a broken ankle in 2023, have kept Houston from completing a season, let alone having a breakout year, but that could be coming soon.
