Jerry Jones teases potential contract extension for Cowboys' George Pickens
One of the few positives in trading Micah Parsons is the cap space freedom the Dallas Cowboys suddenly have. Since moving on from the superstar pass rusher, they have already signed cornerback DaRon Bland and guard Tyler Smith to long-term extensions.
Dallas might not be done either, according to Jerry Jones. While speaking on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones said they have an "outstanding structure" with their cap space, which will allow them to do things they didn’t think possible.
Jones was primarily speaking about wide receiver George Pickens, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens is in the final year of his deal, but Jones believes they could keep him around beyond this season.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys begin small climb after tie
“I’m proud to tell you that we’ve got some outstanding structure in our cap space that will allow us to do a lot of things that I didn’t think (we could) at this time last year. … We got it. We paid a price for it. … We can do it now.”
Pickens had a huge game in Week 4, filling in as the No. 1 wide receiver for an injured CeeDee Lamb. The fourth-year receiver had eight receptions for 134 yards with two touchdowns, helping the Cowboys score 40 points in a tie with the Green Bay Packers.
Jones touched on that performance as well, while calling Pickens an "exemplary teammate."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys to wear fan-favorite alternate uniform in Week 5 vs Jets
"He's an exemplary teammate. He's exemplary in his work preparation. You can see the results of that out there Sunday.”
Dallas could essentially secure an elite offense by locking up Pickens, but they'll need to use likely all four of their first-round picks over the next two seasons to shore up their defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc