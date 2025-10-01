Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
We are one month through the first month of the 2025-26 NFL season, and the Dallas Cowboys sit at 1-2-1 entering October. It was a rollercoaster ride through the first four weeks, but the Cowboys have a favorable stretch coming up that could set the team up to contend for a playoff spot late in the season.
But, while the focus is on the regular season, the draftnik community is always going to look ahead to the NFL draft. For the Cowboys, the 2026 draft could bring some extra excitement with two first-round picks, as long as the team keeps its draft capital from the Micah Parsons trade.
To take a break from the preparations ahead of Sunday's Week 5 showdown with the New York Jets, a new CBS Sports mock draft gives us an idea of what direction the Cowboys could go in the spring.
Everyone knows the Cowboys' defense has been a disaster, so it should come as little surprise that the team addresses two major needs on the defensive side of the ball with a "giant and disruptive defensive tackle" and an elite cover cornerback who excels in man coverage.
With the team's first of two picks, No. 11 overall, the Cowboys address the defensive tackle position with massive Ole Miss Rebels star Zxavian Harris, who stands 6-foot-8, 330-pounds.
"Harris is a giant and disruptive defensive tackle who moves well for his size with excellent lateral quickness and length. He's good at block recognition and has the ability to find the path of least resistance," CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer writes.
"He has powerful hips at the point, and his ability to match the hand with his length is a weapon when he can't get home. Coaches rave about his work ethic."
Adding a giant force along the interioir defensive line would fill a massive void that the team has lacked, after misfiring on the selection of former first-round pick Mazi Smith.
With the second pick in the first round, No. 29 overall, the Cowboys add Clemson Tigers standout cornerback Avieon Terrell, who is widely considered the second-ranked cornerback prospect in this year's draft class.
"An experienced corner with elite man-coverage skills, Terrell has excellent recovery speed if beaten off the line," the article states. "He tracks the ball well at its highest point, flips his hips smoothly and plays with great technique. Young but ready to make an immediate impact."
Anyone who has watched the Cowboys knows how disappointing the secondary has been throughout the past few years, and with the amount of injuries the team has seen pile up in the defensive backfield, you can never have enough talented cover corners.
If the draft played out like this for the Cowboys, it'd be hard to consider it anything but a success.
Dallas Cowboys draft needs: CB, EDGE, S, DT, LB, RB
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
