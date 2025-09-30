3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early MVP frontrunners
The Dallas Cowboys have had some shaky moments this season amid a 1-2-1 start, but if not for quarterback Dak Prescott, it's anyone's guess how much more brutal the beginning to the year could have been for America's Team.
After having his 2024 campaign cut short due to a hamstring injury, Prescott looks like he's back to his 2023 form when he finished second in the MVP voting. Following the first month of the season, it's hard to argue that Prescott, who currently leads the league in passing yards (1,119) and completions (121), is among the early favorites for the award, though there's still plenty of football to play.
Other notable names in that conversation include Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.
MORE: Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player
Does this early-season production mean Prescott is headed toward a no-doubt win in the MVP race? Of course not. But after one month of football, someone has to be in the lead, and here's why there's an argument in favor of Prescott.
Production Despite Horrid Defense
The Cowboys currently have the No. 1 offense in the NFL (404.3 yards per game) despite star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb essentially missing two full games.
On the flip side, the Dallas defense is allowing the most yards per game (420.5) so far this season.
Prescott's only real slip-ups came in Week 3's loss to the Chicago Bears when he threw a somewhat meaningless interception at the goal line in the fourth quarter with the game already out of hand. His other two picks came from a dropped pass off the hands of George Pickens and an interception against the New Giants that clearly hit the ground but was not overturned.
Aside from that, he's looked elite and rarely rattled.
Two Game-Saving Drives
If not for Lamb's drop issues in Week 1's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott likely would have led Dallas to a go-ahead score in the final minutes of the opener.
Regardless, he got another chance in Week 2's overtime win against the New York Giants with a touchdown drive at the end of the fourth quarter before getting Dallas into game-tying field goal range for Brandon Aubrey at the end of regulation after having just 25 seconds to do so.
Though the Cowboys and Packers ended in an unsatisfying tie in Week 4, Prescott put together scoring drives in the fourth quarter and overtime that helped Dallas stay alive, ultimately forcing the Packers to have to answer.
MORE: Cowboys bring back Super Bowl WR to practice squad amid depth concerns
Historical Numbers
In the tie with Green Bay, Prescott passed Troy Aikman for the most passing completions in franchise history (2,901).
Prescott is currently second in Cowboys history in passing touchdowns (219), third in passing yards (32,556) and fourth in wins (77).
He will have a chance to add to these numbers in Week 5's road matchup against the New York Jets.
