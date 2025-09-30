Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season
The Dallas Cowboys were given a tough pill to swallow in Week 4, wrapping up the first month of the NFL season with a 40-40 tie to the Green Bay Packers and a 1-2-1 record. Dallas sits in third place in the NFC East at the end of September.
The defense has been among the league's worst, while the offense has shown promise and is one of the most high-scoring offenses in the league.
Dak Prescott is also playing at an MVP level, so the Cowboys have an opportunity to make some waves if the defense can get things together. Luckily for Dallas, a favorable stretch in October could move the team up the standings and put them in position for playoff contention in the second half of the season.
MORE: Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4 tie
In October, the Cowboys face the winless New York Jets, the 1-3 Carolina Panthers, the struggling division-rival Washington Commanders, and the Denver Broncos. All four games are winnable for Dallas.
Because of the Cowboys' favorable stretch in October and the fact that the offense has kept them in close games with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, there is a strong chance the team will be in the playoff mix.
Can Dallas sneak into the postseason?
In fact, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay predicted the playoff picture after the first four weeks, and the Cowboys landed in the "Sneaking In" category as a potential NFC Wildcard team.
MORE: Jerry Jones claims 'help is on the way' for Cowboys' NFL-worst defense
"Dallas again proved it has all the pieces in place to dominate offensively—this unit is leading the league in yards and ranks No. 5 in scoring—but needs to figure out things on defense to avoid yet another early playoff exit," Kay wrote.
"After giving up an average of 33 points per game—the second-worst mark in the league—over the first four weeks, Jerry Jones should be desperate enough to swing a blockbuster trade leading up to the deadline to help make up for the crushing loss of Micah Parsons this offseason."
The Parsons trade gave Dallas enough draft capital to swing another big trade before the deadline, and the cap space the team saved makes a move even more likely, we'll just have to see if Jerry Jones decides to be aggressive.
Putting the team in position to contend for the playoffs would go a long way in getting Jones to take a swing, and it all starts on Sunday, October 5, against the hapless Jets.
