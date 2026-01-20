Trevon Diggs Development Proves Cowboys Made Right Call to End Season

The Dallas Cowboys decided to cut ties with former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs ahead of the final week of the 2025-26 NFL regular season. Diggs quickly reunited with his good friend Micah Parsons on the Green Bay Packers.

However, Diggs failed to make an impact in his brief stint in Green Bay.

During the team's Wild Card round loss to the Chicago Bears in the postseason, Diggs played in just one snap. Now that the team has been eliminated from the playoffs, Diggs has been released.

It's a move that shows the writing was on the wall for Diggs near the end of his tenure in Dallas, because he was in clear decline and struggling to stay healthy.

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old Diggs is a now a free agent following his two-game stint with the Packers.

2025 campaign playing in just nine games with seven starts, failing to record an interception or pass defensed throughout the year. Diggs finished with just 27 total tackles and one tackle for a loss.

It will be interesting to see where Diggs attempts to revive his career following the quick stint in Green Bay.

Trevon Diggs' rollercoaster 2025 campaign

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Diggs was briefly benched earlier this season, with the Cowboys' coaching staff suggesting it was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his inconsistent play to start the year.

He then missed time with the mystery concussion suffered during an "accident" at his home. There has been very little information about the incident, other than Diggs saying, "It happens, it's life. Things happen."

Diggs played in just 21 of the Cowboys' 53 games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team, recording two interceptions. In Green Bay, the former All-Pro recorded just two tackles before being shown the door.

