Cowboys offensive weapon trio proving to be a fantasy football dream
The Dallas Cowboys did not get the result they hoped for when they tied the Green Bay Packers in the Week 4 Sunday Night Football showdown.
If you're someone who looks for the positive in every situation, the tie against the Packers wasn't a complete disappointment.
Cowboys receiver George Pickens had a monster performance in his first game without sharing the field with CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season
Actually, the entire offense looked impressive. That could be why they put up 40 points. If you play fantasy football, chances are you are dying to add more Cowboys to your roster after the latest top player rankings in PPR (Points Per Reception) leagues.
According to the SleeperCowboys X account, the Cowboys have five players in the top ten of their respective positions in PPR leagues.
In PPR leagues, Dak Prescott is the 10th-best quarterback, Javonte Williams is the sixth-best running back, George Pickens is the fifth-best wide receiver, Brandon Aubrey is the second-best kicker, and Jake Ferguson is the number one tight end.
The Cowboys' offense was firing on all cylinders this past Sunday, and looked the part two weeks ago against the New York Giants.
MORE: Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player
This week, the offense will have another chance to have a scorching week as they take on a New York Jets team that looks ready for the offseason before we even get to October.
If you are a fantasy football player, you may want to find a way to add these Cowboys offensive stars to your roster.
