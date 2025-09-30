Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4 tie
The Dallas Cowboys are just 1-2-1 after the first four weeks of the season, which isn’t what they expected.
Dallas has struggled mightily on defense, finding themselves in multiple shootouts already as their offense is being asked to outscore everyone.
That’s not a sound strategy, and it left them with a hollow result on Sunday, with the game against the Green Bay Packers ending in a tie.
With that game behind us, let’s take a look at which players have seen their stock rise and which are witnessing theirs fall.
Dallas Cowboys on the rise
Javonte Williams, RB
After four games, it’s clear that Javonte Williams is everything the Cowboys hoped he would be. He had another big outing on Sunday, with 100 yards from scrimmage while scoring his fourth touchdown of the year.
James Houston, EDGE
Dallas got back into the game against Green Bay thanks to James Houston. Shortly after a George Pickens touchdown grab, Houston recorded a strip-sack which set up another Pickens’ score.
He leads the team with two sacks and three tackles for a loss. Dallas hasn’t used Houston extensively on defense, but that’s about to change.
George Pickens, WR
George Pickens had his best game as a Cowboy on Sunday, recording 134 yards and two touchdowns. He stepped up when his team needed a playmaker and is earning praise from everyone in the organization.
Dak Prescott, QB
Dak Prescott deserved to win after torching the Green Bay defense all night. He was unbelievable with 319 yards and four total touchdowns and was the reason Micah Parsons was held in check.
Dallas Cowboys with falling stock
Trevon Diggs, CB
Before the game, Trevon Diggs was benched which was a surprise. It’s likely his injury played a part, but he hasn’t looked like the superstar he was when he signed his extension since returning from knee surgery.
Daron Bland, CB
After missing two games with a foot injury, DaRon Bland was back in the lineup this weekend, but he had a night to forget. Romeo Doubs had his way with Bland, beating him for multiple big plays and a touchdown.
Jack Sanborn, LB
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus brought Jack Sanborn with him from Chicago and the veteran linebacker leads the team in tackles with 32 after four games. That’s misleading, however, with most of his plays coming after huge gains or following a completion he surrendered.
Sanborn appears to have the right idea, but he’s limited athletically, leaving him out of position throughout the games. At this point, he seems more like a liability than anything.
