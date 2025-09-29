Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers tie
Micah Parsons' return to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night was certainly one for the books.
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers ended a back-and-forth affair in a 40-40 tie, putting an anticlimactic end to a thrilling game.
Neither the Cowboys or Packers were able to walk away feeling fulfilled with the result, but Jerry Jones certainly made it clear that the result -- and Parsons' performance -- have him feeling satisfied with the blockbuster trade that went down a month ago.
MORE: 3 takeaways from Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
While meeting with the media after the game, Jones took a jab at Parsons while talking about Dak Prescott's impressive night, saying that the result just goes to show how much more valuable Prescott is than Parsons.
"It's very simple: Dak was indispensable in my mind. Micah wasn't," Jones said, per 105.3 The Fan. "It's just numbers. It's that easy. And that's not personal at all."
Parsons was quiet throughout the game but made his impact felt in overtime. On Dallas' first and only possession of overtime, Prescott started to scramble toward the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown but Parsons caught him from behind for no gain.
Parsons was credited with a sack, as the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal. The Packers ended up doing the same on the other end.
MORE: Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie
As for Prescott, he finished 31 of 40 passing for 319 yards, three touchdowns and no picks along with a rushing score.
The Cowboys will now head into Week 5 against the New York Jets with some conflicted feelings after a finish that both Dallas and Green Bay will likely remember for seasons to come.
