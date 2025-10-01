Cowboys are perfect trade suitor for NFL sack leader, All-Pro edge
The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been stellar through the first four weeks of the NFL season, but the defense has been a massive liability. In fact, the defense's inability to get a stop prevented the Cowboys from potentially securing a massive upset over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.
Dallas' lack of a pass rush since the loss of Micah Parsons has been holding the team back, and when the secondary is already struggling, the pass-rushing deficiency exposes it even more.
That's why the Cowboys need to focus on adding a standout pass rusher before the trade deadline if the team can remain in the playoff mix.
Luckily, there is a perfect candidate for a trade in Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season with 17.5.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report took a look at some trade candidates around the league and linked the Cowboys to Hendrickson as a potential match.
With star quarterback Joe Burrow set to miss extended time, the Bengals could watch their playoff hopes vanish as the trade deadline approaches. Knox predicts the asking price for Hendrickson could be a conditional second-round pick, which the Cowboys would have to jump on.
Sure, Hendrickson is in line for a contract extension, but he would come at a cheaper price than Parsons, and the team would still have its two first-round picks from the trade.
It will be interesting to monitor the trajectory of both teams over the next few weeks, but if Dallas can string together some wins while the Bengals struggle, it could end up being a perfect match.
