Cowboys at Rams: What Aikman Thinks of 'Dak & Mac'

In our recent conversation with legend Troy Aikman, he voiced unequivocal support for Dak Prescott as a now-and-future standout for the Dallas Cowboys, saying, "I love everything about Dak Prescott; he's going to be the quarterback of the Cowboys for a long, long time, and have a great career.''

And now, the former QB of "America's Team'' is voicing that same support for new coach Mike McCarthy and his pairing with Prescott.

"I think it's the best hire the Cowboys could have made,'' said Aikman via Steve Serby of the New York Post. "I didn't think that hire would take place. I didn't know if McCarthy would find it to be a good fit.

Troy's reasoning, in short: He thought the presence of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might've been too overbearing for McCarthy to take the job.

Think about it, he goes from Green Bay, where there is no owner,'' said Aikman, who led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles as a player working for Jones, with whom he's sometimes clashed, "to the Cowboys, where the owner is more visible than any other owner in sports.''

But the Jones and McCarthy teaming has been so-far so smooth, with McCarthy actually having more authority than he did during his 13 years in Green Bay, where he guided the Packers to a 125-77-2 regular-season record (.618 winning percentage) and a Super Bowl XLV victory.

READ MORE: Cowboys At Rams GAMEDAY: McCarthy's First Test

READ MORE: McCarthy's Cowboys Begin '20-Game Plan' For NFL Season

READ MORE: Cowboys' 'Real Leader' Dak Responds to Bayless About Depression

The Cowboys are hoping for a similar run of success starting today, when McCarthy debuts as the new boss in the Week 1 Sunday Night NFL opener at the Los Angeles Rams

"The beneficiary (of the hire) is going to be the Cowboys,'' said Aikman, now FOX Sports' lead analyst. "But, second to that, I think Mike's gonna be great for Dak Prescott.''