SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys at Seahawks Injury Update: Final Status Of Diggs, Tank & Tyron

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys close the week of work before traveling to Seattle for Sunday's Week 3 showdown at the Seahawks with a trio of front-burner injury concerns. The update:

*Coach Mike McCarthy said DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) is "progressing very well.” Tank was limited on Friday and will be listed as "questionable'' but the Cowboys believe the standout defensive end will play.

*Tyron Smith (neck) was in uniform on Thursday despite being listed as a DNP for that practice. But on Friday comes some continued optimism even as both Jerry and Stephen Jones reiterated the idea that the All-Pro left tackle will be a "game-time decision.'' And indications are the Cowboys might even know more on Saturday.

"He's certainly making great progress,'' Stephen told 105.3 The Fan on Friday. "We would love for him to be able to play. We'll see how that works out."

READ MORE: Whitt's End: Cowboys Coach McCarthy Already Has Garrett Beat

READ MORE: Will Dak's Cowboys upset Seahawks? | Sports Illustrated 

Dallas has however practiced with undrafted youngsters Terence Steele and Brandon Knight at the tackle spots - and both of them held up successfully in last week's 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

*Cowboys rookie CB Trevon Diggs (shoulder) appears to be good to go for Sunday, but has worn a shoulder harness at least at times this week at practice. There is not concern about a serious injury there.

Rather, the major concern - and a major challenge for Lawrence and Diggs and the Dallas defense - is the challenge posed by the 2-0 Seahawks' Russell Wilson-led offensive attack.

"It's important for this Dallas Cowboys team to take a step in the right direction (on Sunday),'' said McCarthy, as far as our production, our discipline ... and the ability to make big plays. Because I think big-play production is gonna be a key statistic in the outcome of this game."

McCarthy will be comfortable if he's right about the Dallas offense's ability to generate those. Meanwhile, Lawrence and Diggs figure as critical factors in the Dallas defense's abilities to limit the same.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Whitt's End: Cowboys Coach McCarthy Already Has Garrett Beat

Whitt's End: How New Dallas Cowboys Coach McCarthy Already Has Predecessor Garrett Beat, Plus DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

graydog

Cowboys Rookie Review: The Dak & CeeDee Connection

The biggest catch of the day for CeeDee Lamb in Week 2 eventually led to a Dallas Cowboys score, and a win - We analyze the play, and the connection with Dak Prescott

Matthew Postins

'Disgusting': Dak & Cowboys React To Breonna Taylor Ruling

'Disgusting': QB Dak Prescott Leads Dallas Cowboys In Reacting To Breonna Taylor Ruling

Mike Fisher

Will Dak Prescott and the Cowboys upset Seahawks in Seattle?

The underdog Dallas Cowboys stand a chance in Week 3 in Seattle if they win the possession and turnover battles

BriAmaranthus

NFL Fantasy Points Galore: Analyzing Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

Two of the NFL's top quarterbacks in Russell WIlson and Dak Prescott Likely Means ... Fantasy Points Galore: in Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys McCarthy Explains Why ‘I Don’t Believe In Gambling’

'Aggressive' Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Explains Why ‘I Don’t Believe In Gambling’

Mike Fisher

Seattle Seahawks top NFL Power Rankings - Uh, oh Dallas Cowboys!

The Cowboys look to hand the Seahawks their first loss of the season.

BriAmaranthus

by

388354

Baseball Bubble: Inside MLB Hotel Plans In DFW, Per Sources

Baseball Bubble: Sources Tell Us MLB Will House NL Teams At DFW's Four Seasons Resort And Club

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Touching Moment - Cowboys Dak Prescott and Falcons Hurst

WATCH: A Touching Postgame Moment On An Important Health Issue Featuring Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Atlanta Falcons Tight End Hayden Hurst

BriAmaranthus

by

Onitas

Cowboys Star Rookie Diggs Now On Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys Star Rookie Diggs Now On Injury Report; DeMarcus Lawrence Absent For Birth Of Child

Mike Fisher