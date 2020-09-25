Cowboys at Seahawks Injury Update: Final Status Of Diggs, Tank & Tyron

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys close the week of work before traveling to Seattle for Sunday's Week 3 showdown at the Seahawks with a trio of front-burner injury concerns. The update:

*Coach Mike McCarthy said DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) is "progressing very well.” Tank was limited on Friday and will be listed as "questionable'' but the Cowboys believe the standout defensive end will play.

*Tyron Smith (neck) was in uniform on Thursday despite being listed as a DNP for that practice. But on Friday comes some continued optimism even as both Jerry and Stephen Jones reiterated the idea that the All-Pro left tackle will be a "game-time decision.'' And indications are the Cowboys might even know more on Saturday.

"He's certainly making great progress,'' Stephen told 105.3 The Fan on Friday. "We would love for him to be able to play. We'll see how that works out."

Dallas has however practiced with undrafted youngsters Terence Steele and Brandon Knight at the tackle spots - and both of them held up successfully in last week's 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

*Cowboys rookie CB Trevon Diggs (shoulder) appears to be good to go for Sunday, but has worn a shoulder harness at least at times this week at practice. There is not concern about a serious injury there.

Rather, the major concern - and a major challenge for Lawrence and Diggs and the Dallas defense - is the challenge posed by the 2-0 Seahawks' Russell Wilson-led offensive attack.

"It's important for this Dallas Cowboys team to take a step in the right direction (on Sunday),'' said McCarthy, as far as our production, our discipline ... and the ability to make big plays. Because I think big-play production is gonna be a key statistic in the outcome of this game."

McCarthy will be comfortable if he's right about the Dallas offense's ability to generate those. Meanwhile, Lawrence and Diggs figure as critical factors in the Dallas defense's abilities to limit the same.