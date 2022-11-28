OBJ: 'Out' Route; Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb: Slidin' For Charity

While potential Dallas Cowboy Odell Beckham Jr. is making waves, their current star receiver is preparing to make a splash.

Beckham - who is being heavily and openly recruited by Dallas - on Sunday was kicked off a flight by airline officials for allegedly being in and out of consciousness and refusing to adhere to safety guidelines. CeeDee Lamb, meanwhile, is acting - on and off the field - more and more like the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver.

In his last three games Lamb has caught 22 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns, including six for 106 in the Thanksgiving victory over the New York Giants. He almost made a candidate for NFL's Catch of the Year, with his jaw-dropping, one-hand, toe-tap attempt ruled barely out of bounds.

Lamb's resurgence comes after a slow start to the season, in part because of quarterback Dak Prescott's broken thumb.

"We've been preaching resilience," said Lamb. "That's our motto this year. Everything about this season has been revealing itself. Just understanding that we're always coming to battle, ready for whatever and we've got each other's back."

On Tuesday morning Lamb will take that same attitude to a "Giving Tuesday" event in Grapevine benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

On the players' day off ahead of Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, Lamb will appear at Great Wolf Lodge for a Slide-A-Thon charity event. Instead of a leaping catch, the receiver plans to kick-start the proceedings by sliding down the Coyote Cannon water slide and making a $5,000 contribution to Make-A-Wish. The organization grants "wishes" for children facing critical illness.

On "Giving Tuesday", Great Wolf Lodge will donate $10 for every ride down the Coyote Cannon.

