Cowboys Clues: Here’s Personnel Plan For Week 2 vs. Falcons

FRISCO - The ticking “COVID Clock” is your first clue regarding the Dallas Cowboys’ plans to replace the injured Blake Jarwin and Leighton Vander Esch on the roster.

The confident words of Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy combine to offer your second clue.

"No, I don't,” said owner Jones when asked on Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan about whether he anticipates a busy free-agent tryout week here at The Star. “I think we will likely address what we line up against Atlanta ... ... from within.”

The leading “from within” candidates?

Jarwin’s place in the lineup will be taken by present roster members Dalton Schultz, Blake Bell and Mc; his 53-man roster spot could go to veteran practice-squad DB Brandon Carr.

“I just spent a bunch of time with Jerry and Stephen (Jones) and Will (McClay),” McCarthy said following a Monday staff meeting. “And we'll work through that.”

And Vander Esch’s job will go to Joe Thomas, with rookie Francis Bernard the likely practice-squad call-up.

Meanwhile, even as McClay looks at outside-the-building names (as we do here), sources tell CowboysSI.com that as of Monday night Dallas had not reached out to the likes of Earl Thomas, Ron Leary or Snacks Harrison.

And worth noting: given the three days-worth of dual COVID-19 tests that any newcomer would have to endure before joining a squad? Such moves are unlikely to be late-in-a-week ones.

“Will is always working the whole league and looking at those situations,” said McCarthy of personnel boss McClay, “but I love all the guys we have here and we'll figure it out as we go.”