SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Clues: Here’s Personnel Plan For Week 2 vs. Falcons

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The ticking “COVID Clock” is your first clue regarding the Dallas Cowboys’ plans to replace the injured Blake Jarwin and Leighton Vander Esch on the roster.

The confident words of Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy combine to offer your second clue.

"No, I don't,” said owner Jones when asked on Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan about whether he anticipates a busy free-agent tryout week here at The Star. “I think we will likely address what we line up against Atlanta ... ... from within.”

The leading “from within” candidates?

READ MORE: Dallas Devastation: The 4 Chapters Of Cowboys Loss To Rams

Jarwin’s place in the lineup will be taken by present roster members Dalton Schultz, Blake Bell and Mc; his 53-man roster spot could go to veteran practice-squad DB Brandon Carr.

“I just spent a bunch of time with Jerry and Stephen (Jones) and Will (McClay),” McCarthy said following a Monday staff meeting. “And we'll work through that.”

READ MORE: Cowboys Injury Update: Vander Esch Collarbone Surgery

And Vander Esch’s job will go to Joe Thomas, with rookie Francis Bernard the likely practice-squad call-up.

Meanwhile, even as McClay looks at outside-the-building names (as we do here), sources tell CowboysSI.com that as of Monday night Dallas had not reached out to the likes of Earl Thomas, Ron Leary or Snacks Harrison. 

READ MORE: Cowboys Aren't Trading For Ertz; Delanie, Clay & 6 Real Free-Agent Ideas

And worth noting: given the three days-worth of dual COVID-19 tests that any newcomer would have to endure before joining a squad? Such moves are unlikely to be late-in-a-week ones.

“Will is always working the whole league and looking at those situations,” said McCarthy of personnel boss McClay, “but I love all the guys we have here and we'll figure it out as we go.”

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys Coach McCarthy On Call Against Gallup: 'It Made Me Sick'

Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Has Now Seen Plenty Of Replays Of A Key Play In The Week 1 Loss At The Rams. And On The Call Against Michael Gallup? 'It Made Me Sick'

Mike Fisher

by

RjTheHambre

Cowboys Aren’t Trading For Ertz; Delanie, Clay & 6 Real Free-Agent Ideas

No, The Dallas Cowboys Aren’t Trading Zack Martin For Eagles TE Ertz: Delanie Walker, Clay Matthews & 6 Real Free-Agent Ideas

Anthony Wood

by

snsache

Dallas Devastation: The 4 Chapters Of Cowboys Loss To Rams

Dallas Devastation: The 4 Chapters Of The Cowboys Loss To Rams

Mike Fisher

by

WMX

Rams Upend Cowboys, 20-17: 10 'Whitty' Observations From Week 1 Flop

Dallas Cowboys Upended By Rams, 20-17: 10 'Whitty' Observations From Week 1 Flop

Richie Whitt

by

Jeryjones

Is Picking Cowboys Over Rams Among NFL 'Best Bets'?

Is Picking The Dallas Cowboys Over The Rams Among The Week 1 NFL 'Best Bets'?

Mike Fisher

by

Jeryjones

Cowboys Injury Update: Vander Esch Collarbone Surgery; Jarwin Out For Season

Injury News: Vander Esch (Collarbone) And Jarwin (Knee) Going To Dallas Cowboys IR - And Vander Esch Surgery Means Could Miss 8 Weeks

Mike Fisher

Injuries and Mistakes Doom Cowboys Against Rams In 20-17 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys Dropped Their Season Opener in Disappointing Fashion On Sunday Night, Falling To The Rams 20-17 in Los Angeles

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Choose Week 1 Captains For Tonight's Rams Game

Dallas Cowboys Choose Week 1 Captains For Tonight's Rams Game: Dak Prescott, Jaylon Smith and L.P. Ladouceur

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys NFL Injury & Inactives Update For Rams - And A New Starter At RT

Dallas Cowboys at Rams NFL Injury Update: DBs Woods And Awuzie, And Amari Cooper, 'Full Capacity' For Sunday Night - And A New Starter At RT

Mike Fisher

Cowboys at Rams: What Aikman Thinks of 'Dak & Mac'

Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 1 at Rams: What Troy Aikman Thinks of 'Dak & Mac'

Mike Fisher