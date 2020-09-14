SI.com
Cowboys McCarthy On Call Against Gallup: 'It Made Me Sick'

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys were trying to avoid what would become a 20-17 loss in the Week 1 NFL opener at the Los Angeles Rams by having quarterback Dak Prescott sling a late-game 47-yard pass down the left sideline to a sprinting receiver Michael Gallup.

It might've changed everything had the diving grab toward the red zone - which occurred after Gallup's hand-fighting with Rams corner Jalen Ramsey - counted.  Thirty-one seconds remained on the clock. The Cowboys trailed by three. They were rolling ...

"It made me sick,'' Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday evening in reviewing the play with the DFW media, "when I watched the TV copy (of the video).''

Obviously, as always, one key call doesn't really dictate the outcome of a game; there are literally thousands of calls and non-calls over the course of four quarters, and Dallas caught its share of breaks (including a Chidobe Awuzie interception that should've been negated by a Dallas foul.)

But because of the timing of it and the drama of it ... Big call.

READ MORE: Rams Upend Cowboys, 20-17: 10 'Whitty' Observations

READ MORE:Cowboys Injury Update: Vander Esch Collarbone Surgery

READ MORE: That Earl Thomas To Cowboys Story? 'You're Wasting Your Time

READ MORE: Dallas Devastation: The 4 Chapters Of Cowboys Loss To Rams

Ramsey sold the push from Gallup, convincing referee Tony Correne that "it was clear and obvious on the field'' that Gallup had committed a penalty. “It was that clear and obvious.”

Gallup said he thought the contact "wasn't enough to call.'' McCarthy backed his player after the game - though at the time without having seen replays - saying, “You just don’t usually see that particularly in a critical point in the game.''

But by Monday? The new coach of the 0-1 Cowboys had seen plenty ... and felt plenty sick about it as well.

