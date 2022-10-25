Skip to main content

Dallas Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider

“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.” - Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus.

FRISCO - Jason Peters “done” in Dallas?! But … he just got here!

The Dallas Cowboys proudly signed the nine-time Eagles Pro Bowler to fortify their offensive line, and he has contributed a bit as a rotational helper who can play tackle or guard.

But Peters is a 40-year-old who is fitting through a chest injury …

And now comes the suggestion that the fight is about over.

“I’m starting to have my doubts about Jason Peters playing,” says Bryan Broaddus, the former NFL scout talking on the 105.3 The Fan podcast “Love of the Star.” “I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.”

Broaddus is certainly plugged in with his former Cowboys employers, but Cowboys Nation has plenty of reasons to hope that he’s wrong about Peters.

Broaddus mentions that “he’s (not) playing as well and (Connor) McGovern (at left guard)” next to prized rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle. And working on the assumption that is true …

What about backup guard?

What about swing tackle?

Do the Cowboys have a better sixth lineman than Peters?

hankins
Play

Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too

The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed a successful return of starting quarterback Dak Prescott, but the defense is still the reason for this team's 5-2 record. And now comes more help in the form of a trade

By Timm Hamm
43C0B557-1491-4E0D-9A8B-B550E149AF23
Play

Script Flip: Defensive Cowboys 'Practicing Playoff Football' Says Jerry Jones

A year after blowing out opponents with a record-breaking offense, the Cowboys are winning close, low-scoring games with a stout defense.

By Richie Whitt
8075C266-DBA9-43AC-8CCC-89E300CCE800
Play

Source: Cowboys Signing Ex Falcons Starting CB Kendall Sheffield

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff

Inexperienced Josh Ball is the backup tackle. With Matt Farniok now hurt. UDFA rookie Alec Lindstrom is about to dress out for his debut this Sunday as the backup interior lineman.

Ball isn’t better than Peters.

Lindstrom isn’t better than Peters.

And All-Pro Tyron Smith isn’t healthy, though if they changes late in the season, some shuffling is inevitable. Oh, and there is more shuffling coming even before that, as on Tuesday at The Star the Cowboys traded for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins while planning to sign cornerback Kendall Sheffield. ...

Would a Peters move be tied to something like that?

But one way or another, Broaddus suggests that Peters might be done as a Cowboy. 

“They might need a roster spot,” Broaddus reports. “I wouldn’t be one bit surprised if all of a sudden that they start getting some guys back healthy and they need a spot that maybe Jason Peters is that guy that gets moved on.”

