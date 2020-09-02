Cowboys Cutdown Time; 53-Man Roster Projection

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have ended their NFL training camp this week, now turning to the 3 p.m. Saturday cutdown deadline .. and then Week 1 at the Los Angeles Rams.

This year, NFL teams will, as usual, cut to 53 first. But the change in the CBA will then allow the eventual carrying of 55. But let's start with our projected 53 ...

QUARTERBACK (3): With new coach Mike McCarthy in charge, Dallas can still become QB-development-heavy ... an important step in Dak Prescott's career.

Dak Prescott

Andy Dalton

Ben DiNucci

RUNNING BACK (2): Ezekiel Elliott is in charge. Tony Pollard is locked in behind him as the multi-faceted helper. I'm going with just the two.

Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard

WIDE RECEIVER (5): The top three guys - Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and first-round rookie CeeDee Lamb - give Dallas a shot at being all-time elite here.

The Ventell Bryant knee injury causes me to go with five for now. ... And Devin Smith gets squeezed.

Amari Cooper

Michael Gallup

CeeDee Lamb

Cedrick Wilson

Noah Brown

TIGHT END (3): The post-Witten roster trio seems pretty clear.

Blake Jarwin

Blake Bell

Dalton Schultz

OFFENSIVE LINE (10): The Cowboys have Zack Martin at right guard and Tyron Smith and La’el Collins at the tackles - locked-in studs. But competition abounds beyond that.

Tyron Smith

Connor Williams

Connor McGovern

Joe Looney

Tyler Biadasz

Zack Martin

La’el Collins

Brandon Knight

Cam Irving

DEFENSIVE LINE (10): This is about DeMarcus Lawrence - and a complete rebuild alongside him.

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dontari Poe

Aldon Smith

Everson Griffen

Tyrone Crawford

Neville Gallimore

Bradlee Anae

Dorance Armstrong

Trysten Hill

Antwaun Woods.

LINEBACKER (6): The Cowboys have moved around some pieces here, but the key guys are the same.

Leighton Vander Esch

Jaylon Smith

Sean Lee

Joe Thomas

Justin March

Francis Bernard

DEFENSIVE BACK (11): We've put the Cowboys down for 11 DBs from the start. Trevon Diggs is a possible starter at corner.

They see Xavier Woods as a budding standout and lots of position flex in this group overall. ... thought that other safety spot stands out like a sore thumb.

Trevon Diggs

Xavier Woods

Chidobe Awuzie

Jourdan Lewis

Anthony Brown

Daryl Worley

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Reggie Robinson II

CJ Goodwin

Donovan Wilson

Darian Thompson

SPECIAL TEAMS (3): There was no competition here and so far, so good.

Greg Zuerlein

Chris Jones

L.P. Ladouceur