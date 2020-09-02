Cowboys Cutdown Time; 53-Man Roster Projection
Mike Fisher
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have ended their NFL training camp this week, now turning to the 3 p.m. Saturday cutdown deadline .. and then Week 1 at the Los Angeles Rams.
This year, NFL teams will, as usual, cut to 53 first. But the change in the CBA will then allow the eventual carrying of 55. But let's start with our projected 53 ...
QUARTERBACK (3): With new coach Mike McCarthy in charge, Dallas can still become QB-development-heavy ... an important step in Dak Prescott's career.
Dak Prescott
Andy Dalton
Ben DiNucci
RUNNING BACK (2): Ezekiel Elliott is in charge. Tony Pollard is locked in behind him as the multi-faceted helper. I'm going with just the two.
Ezekiel Elliott
Tony Pollard
WIDE RECEIVER (5): The top three guys - Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and first-round rookie CeeDee Lamb - give Dallas a shot at being all-time elite here.
The Ventell Bryant knee injury causes me to go with five for now. ... And Devin Smith gets squeezed.
Amari Cooper
Michael Gallup
CeeDee Lamb
Cedrick Wilson
Noah Brown
TIGHT END (3): The post-Witten roster trio seems pretty clear.
Blake Jarwin
Blake Bell
Dalton Schultz
OFFENSIVE LINE (10): The Cowboys have Zack Martin at right guard and Tyron Smith and La’el Collins at the tackles - locked-in studs. But competition abounds beyond that.
Tyron Smith
Connor Williams
Connor McGovern
Joe Looney
Tyler Biadasz
Zack Martin
La’el Collins
Brandon Knight
Cam Irving
DEFENSIVE LINE (10): This is about DeMarcus Lawrence - and a complete rebuild alongside him.
DeMarcus Lawrence
Dontari Poe
Aldon Smith
Everson Griffen
Tyrone Crawford
Neville Gallimore
Bradlee Anae
Dorance Armstrong
Trysten Hill
Antwaun Woods.
LINEBACKER (6): The Cowboys have moved around some pieces here, but the key guys are the same.
Leighton Vander Esch
Jaylon Smith
Sean Lee
Joe Thomas
Justin March
Francis Bernard
DEFENSIVE BACK (11): We've put the Cowboys down for 11 DBs from the start. Trevon Diggs is a possible starter at corner.
They see Xavier Woods as a budding standout and lots of position flex in this group overall. ... thought that other safety spot stands out like a sore thumb.
Trevon Diggs
Xavier Woods
Chidobe Awuzie
Jourdan Lewis
Anthony Brown
Daryl Worley
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Reggie Robinson II
CJ Goodwin
Donovan Wilson
Darian Thompson
SPECIAL TEAMS (3): There was no competition here and so far, so good.
Greg Zuerlein
Chris Jones
L.P. Ladouceur