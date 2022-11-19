'This is a Playoff Game!' Dak Prescott on Importance of Cowboys at Vikings Showdown

The 6-3 Dallas Cowboys travel to face the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings fresh off making history against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. Not the good type of history, though. When leading by 14 points or more, Dallas was 195-0 before that spectacular demise at Lambeau Field.

Add it all up, and the magnitude of Sunday's game isn't lost on QB Dak Prescott.

"This is a playoff game," Prescott said at The Star. "You got a team that has one loss and us coming in off one. We know what this means. We know what this means in the division. We know what this means in the NFC. It's about going up there and putting our best foot forward and make sure we put our best performance out there."

Dallas is coming off a loss and a horrendous one at that. From having the game within its grasp and up by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, the Cowboys somehow managed to lose in overtime, 31-28.

The anger and frustration from losing the "un-losable'' certainly fermented for a couple of days. But Prescott says that despite that outcome, the team couldn't wallow in the anger for too long.

​"The thing about these guys in this locker room is you know what you're going to get," Prescott said. "Everyone was pissed off after that game. Obviously, they were pissed off for a day or two, but you can't sit there and soak in that, obviously turn the page and learn from it, and that's what we've done."

Linebacker Micah Parsons echoed those same sentiments, stating earlier in the week that the epic collapse at Lambeau "wouldn't happen again" and is looking for a shot at redemption Sunday.

The Cowboys have a chance to put right the wrongs of last Sunday, and with a fired-up Parsons and a quarterback that recognizes the importance of Week 11, the pressure is on to win this early "playoff" game.

