The Dallas Cowboys whirlwind courtship of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at some point on Tuesday included a meeting with a players' group that featured team leader Dak Prescott.

And on Thursday, Dak is revealing his thoughts.

"Obviously, it would help to have him; He’s a great player,'' Dak said. "If he can come in and play right now 100 percent, we want him. But I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys we have.”

That's a powerful 1-2 punch from one of the most influential voices inside The Star. Consider what Dak is saying here ...

First, Prescott is generally in favor of the pursuit of Beckham - but he shares the same concern team management does as it regards injury-related availability.

"If he can come in and play right now at 100 percent''?

By OBJ's own admission, via a revelation from Micah Parsons, who along with cornerback Trevon Diggs entertained Beckham recently in Dallas at an NBA Mavericks game. Parsons said Beckham told him he'd be ready to play in five weeks. And that's Beckham's view, not yet verified medically.

The Cowboys have expressed concern about the ability of Beckham to play so soon after a second major ACL surgery, and there's conjecture that the nine-year veteran might not be ready to suit up this season.

Second, Dak is stressing, "I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys we have.”

Prescott said he thought his portion of the OBJ visit "went well.'' But of course, to this point, none of the talks have produced a contract, in Dallas or elsewhere.

And why? For the Cowboys, Prescott's pair of "if's'' weigh heavily.

