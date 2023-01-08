Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh are now humming a different tune about the Denver coaching job. What's that mean to Cowboys top aides Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn?

Sean Payton's people have whispered that he's not interested in the Denver Broncos. And Jim Harbaugh this week came right out and said he's planning on staying at the University of Michigan.

Both were ... um ... fibbing. And what they actually decide to do figures to impact the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn jumped off the Coaching Carousel a year ago after having been a finalist for the Broncos job, in part because Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ wallet incentivized him to stay at The Star. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore interviewed for the same job that was instead given to Nathaniel Hackett, who Denver fired after one season.

Quinn is quite obviously going to be a candidate for the Denver Broncos vacancy; NFL Network recently suggested a "big swing'' three-man list also featuring Payton and Harbaugh). ... and now by gosh, NFL Network is 2-for-2 with the news on Payton and Harbaugh agreeing to be interviewed.

Cowboys Nation would surely like one of them to take the job, thus lessening the possibility of the Dallas Mike McCarthy staff losing any key members of a group that has pushed the team to 25 regular-season wins and two playoff appearances in the last two seasons.

We're still told by NFL sources that Payton will likely view the Broncos as having an "empty cupboard'' in terms of assets. And a source close to the Harbaugh situation tells us his purpose in interviewing in Denver is largely to get another raise in Ann Arbor.

Two informed league sources stated to CowboysSI.com at this time last year that Quinn got a promise of a “substantial raise” to remain in Dallas … with the pledge likely in the form of a future arrangement should Quinn still be here in 2023.

And Jerry is on-record this year as saying he's committed to keeping Quinn in a same way he was a year ago ... meaning, basically, that the Jones family has deep pockets just like new Broncos ownership does.

Quinn will tell you he "loves it here,'' and we will counter by saying he is the sort of person that is going to "love'' “where his feet are'' - one of Quinn's favorite phrases and his life philosophy. But at least we believe Quinn is telling his truth about his thoughts on moving ... putting him in contrast with the game-playing being done by Payton and Harbaugh.

