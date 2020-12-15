Cowboys DE Aldon Smith: 'We Suck Right Now'

A Profane Dallas DE Aldon Smith Says, 'We Suck Right Now' - But He Wants Cowboys Nation to 'Stick Along For The Ride'

FRISCO - Last Sunday, Aldon Smith registered a "play of the game'' with his 78-yard scoop-and-score touchdown return in the Dallas Cowboys' 30-7 win at Cincinnati.

"It's just crazy to think about where I was a year ago and then now scoring my first touchdown in the NFL," said Smith, out of the league for almost a half-decade due to behavioral suspensions. "(I'm) at a loss for words."

But by Tuesday, Smith was ... well, no longer at a loss for words.

"We suck right now,'' the defensive end said on 105.3 The Fan/DallasCowboys.com. "I love these guys. We haven’t made the plays we need to make, but we will.

"Stick along for the ride. S--- happens.”

Smith said “the most difficult part (of his return to the NFL) has been the bull--- you have to deal with.''

"Blunt'' (and even Aldon's frequent use of the word 'bull---'') is welcome, especially when it comes to a 4-9 team that entered the 2020 season with such high expectations under new coach Mike McCarthy. Those expectations, of course, have not been met. McCarthy will nevertheless be back in 2021, the Jones family says.

Maybe Smith, working under a one-year contract, will be back as well. There are no guarantees there, but Smith did his best to sound committed to this program.

“This whole thing is an adjustment for me,'' he said (hat-tip Jon Machota and Troy Hughes). "But I’m really happy to be a part of the team I’m a part of ... We can be great. We just need to believe in ourselves. We just need to work a little harder. ... These are the people I care about. These are my teammates. I know what they’re physically capable of ... These guys are serious about their craft and we’re gonna make things happen.''