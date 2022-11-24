Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Has Foot Fracture, Will Play vs. Giants on Thanksgiving

The Cowboys' Tank Lawrence will play today in the Thanksgiving visit from the Giants in the NFC East showdown between two 7-3 teams - with a broken foot?!

ARLINGTON - Before the Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota game last week, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence hinted at a hindrance.

"I got a little injury with the foot - both feet, actually - and my knees," said Lawrence. "It's just all about just trying to maintain what I have but also take care of me throughout the week, so I can be fresh to go out there on Sunday and do what I need to do."

But Tank slipped something else into the conversation regarding the specific nature of one of his ailments.

"Yeah, it does connect with last year's injury," he said, harkening back to his broken foot in 2021. "I just think over the season, just all the banging and stuff, fractured it a little bit more.''

So, wait - Lawrence played that day, and will play today in the Thanksgiving visit from the Giants in the NFC East showdown between two 7-3 teams - with a broken foot?!

"I got screws in it, so it's hard to say if it's fractured or not,'' Lawrence said. "I'll be alright.''

"Alright'' is an understatement for what Lawrence is doing during this productive season. ... as you have to lose very closely to notice it in part because teammate Micah Parsons is building his own productive season ... loudly.

Parsons, the second-year star of coordinator Dan Quinn's unit, already has 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. But Lawrence, 30, is also experiencing what the Cowboys say is a special season.

"DeMarcus is having an exceptional year," coach Mike McCarthy said. "This is the best I have seen him play. I think so much is made of sacks, but God I love just how he plays first and second down. His tenacity in the run defense ...

"Exceptional.''

In 10 games this year, Lawrence already has six sacks and two forced fumbles. The star defensive end is a half-sack away from matching his best return since the 2019 season and there are seven games still remaining.

While Parsons has stolen the limelight and is the beacon for Quinn's defense, Lawrence, who is as is often the case battling through injury, is also shining as a leader, a QB threat, and a do-it-right force.

And a do-it-with-a-broken-foot force as well.

