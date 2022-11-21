Dez Bryant ‘Needs Compensation!’ For Cowboys Comedy on Twitter

Dez Bryant is running posts on Sundays. This time, however, they come online rather than on the field.

The former Dallas Cowboys receiver produced some of the most joyful and humorous reactions to the team's dominant 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, part of an effort by Bryant to call his Twitter account "to be Top 2 and not 2" when it comes to game day musings.

Bryant, as well as former teammate and current CBS analyst Tony Romo, couldn't help but notice the similarities between current Cowboy Noah Brown's diving catch in the third quarter and the overturned grab Bryant made against Green Bay during the 2015 NFC Divisional playoffs. Cowboys fans, to this day, insist that "Dez Caught It" and it appears that Bryant and Romo haven't been fully willing to let it go. When Romo cheekily commented on the Brown similarity, Bryant's making it clear he's still looking for retribution.

Fortunately for Cowboys past and present, Brown's dive was not only ruled a catch, but the Cowboys further capitalized: two plays later, Ezekiel Elliott's one-yard punch-in created their final touchdown and a 37-3 lead, which sent Bryant into further virtual hysterics.

Earlier in the game, Bryant took the time to call out game officials for further crimes against the Cowboys, namely in the form of a delayed review that forced Brett Maher to boot consecutive 60-yard field goals at the end of the first half. Ironically, the play in question was a tip-toe grab by the current bearer of the No. 88 Bryant wore in North Texas.

Further jubilation, of course, ensued when Maher earned the second attempt, perhaps even improving on his original.

Fans won't have to wait long for further gameday analysis from Bryant, as the Cowboys (7-3) will engage in their annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday late afternoon against the New York Giants (3:30 p.m. CT, Fox).

