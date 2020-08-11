Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Leaving NFL Network

FRISCO - Deion Sanders, who has a history of feasting on opposing offenses and thriving on colorful controversy, is leaving the NFL Network, Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday.

“Deion has been one of the key figures responsible for the growth of the NFL Network,” NFL VP of communications Alex Riethmiller said in a statement. “We thank him for his work and wish him the best in the future.”

The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback - maybe the greatest "cover corner'' in NFL history has worked as an NFL Network analyst for years on a variety of programs. He's also served as a vocal mentor to troubled players, most recently suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown. (As we write this, Sanders has yet to comment on the report.)

An eight-time Pro Bowler, "Prime Time'' played 14 NFL seasons for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens. Sanders was the early 1990s' fulcrum of power in the NFC when he switched from the Super Bowl-winning 49ers to Dallas, where he helped the Cowboys to their third title in four seasons.

Sanders recorded 53 career interceptions – 22nd all-time – and his 25.1-yards per interception return average ranks second in NFL history In San Francisco, he won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1994 when he became the first player in NFL history with two 90-plus-yard interception returns for touchdowns in a single season.

In 2011, Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The is the only person in professional sports history to play in the World Series and the Super Bowl, Sanders maintains a high profile as a DFW resident.