Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?

FRISCO - Deion Sanders, the iconic Dallas Cowboys star who has in a short time built a winning program at Jackson State, has an opportunity to make a big move.

The Hall of Fame legend has recently hinted at his interest in advancing in his coaching career. And now Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach …

And, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, “Coach Prime” is seriously considering that offer.

“At Colorado, where they are desperate to pump some life into this program, CU has offered Deion Sanders from Jackson State the job, and I’m told he has legit interest in becoming the Buffs’ new head coach,” said Feldman during his weekly segment on Big Noon Kickoff. “I’m told if he can go there - and there are people at CU that are optimistic - he would make this program nationally relevant for the first time in a long time.”

Amid some initial doubt about the all-time great player - and all-time great showman - having a level of seriousness about coaching, Deion has made an immediate and impressive difference for the Tigers, leading the school to an overall 26-5 record, including a mark of 11-0 this season.

Colorado enters the weekend with just one victory this season. … adding to the challenges for Sanders, who would be jumping from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) to the Pac-12. But in the football world, Sanders has always found success … something his next employer will be banking on.



