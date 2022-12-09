Jason Witten: My Cowboys 'Would've Had a Ring' With Micah Parsons

In an exclusive interview with CowboysSI.com’s Bri Amaranthus, former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten played literal fantasy football.

Witten, no doubt one of the most accomplished offensive talents in Cowboys history, has a resume the size of Texas. But, despite working with fellow lauded Pokes like Tony Romo, Dez Bryant, Miles Austin, Terrell Owens, and countless others, Witten' new-century groups in Dallas were done in by defensive performances that left much to be desired.

Speaking with Amaranthus, Witten lauded the current Cowboys group for finding a strong balance: with both the offense and defensive both ranking third in points scored and allowed respectively entering Week 14 play, Dallas (9-3) has appeared on many a shortlist for Super Bowl favorites.

"I don't know that I ever played with a defense this dominant," Witten declared. He had particular praise for sophomore Micah Parsons, who earned last year's NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award as a rookie and could be well on his way to another, especially at his current sack pace (12 through 12 games as opposed to 13 all of last season).

"Micah Parsons, man, could have (come) 10 years earlier?" Witten rhetorically asked in a tongue-in-cheek manner. "I know I would've greatly appreciated that (and) probably would've had some sort of Super Bowl ring of sort sitting around."

During Witten's 16-year tenure in North Texas (2003-17, 2019), the Cowboys' defense finished in the top 10 in yards allowed only four times. That would often waste jaw-dropping offensive outputs, such as the aerial duel between Romo and Peyton Manning when the Cowboys faced the future AFC champion Denver Broncos in October 2013. Romo threw for 506 yards in that (121 going to Witten) but a defense that allowed 517 yards on its own caused his late interception to become the turning point of a narrow 51-48 loss.

Witten, who this week is working with USAA bringing attention to the Army-Navy game, further lauded the current Cowboys for a strong brand of "complementary football" the team has been playing, nothing that both sides of the ball are quick to make up for the other's rare shortcomings.

"If the opposing offense goes down and scores, it seems like Dak (Prescott) and the offense go back (and score) right away in response," Witten noted. "If the offense has to punt, the defense doesn't flinch, it's three and out, they get the ball back."

Off the field and out of the Monday Night Football booth, Witten doesn't have to hide his Cowboys fanhood. He'll be among those pulling for Dallas as it prepares to make a Super Bowl run, noting that several of its most prominent representatives (i.e. Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott) were also on the team during the latter stages of his storied Cowboy career.

"I'm pulling for them," Witten said. "(There are) a lot of guys whom I had a lot of success with, some adversity with, (with) a lot of sweat and tears and blood along the way. (They're) good guys that work hard and they deserve everything that's coming their way."

Parsons, Prescott, and the Cowboys return to action on Sunday when they battle the Houston Texans (12 p.m. CT, Fox).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

