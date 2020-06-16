FRISCO - The Office of the Governor of Texas and Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith have released a new COVID-19-related public service announcement entitled, "Wear A Mask On And Off The Field."

"I wear a face mask every single day on the football field to protect myself,'' Smith says in the video. "Now I’m switching it up to a different mask to protect myself and others around me.

"As we open up Texas, it’s crucial that we all do our part in this fight against COVID-19. So when you leave the house, make sure you wash your hands, make sure you practice social distancing, and last but not least, wear a mask. You be safe. Go Cowboys."

This PSA comes on the heels of Texas having reported a record-high number of hospitalizations on Sunday with 2,287. That’s an increase from 2,242 cases reported on Saturday. And on Monday, of course, came one more statistic, as it was revealed that Cowboys standout running back Ezekiel Elliott is among the reported handful of Cowboys who have tested positive for the Coronavirus according to the NFL Network.

RELATED STORIES:

-Ezekiel Elliott & 'Multiple' Cowboys Test Positive For COVID-19

-Zeke Suggests HIPAA Violation Regarding Positive COVID-19 Test

As our Bill Enright reports here, Under Armour has developed an athletic “sportsmask” that sold out within an hour. The athletic-wear company is selling the mask for $30 and claims it is reusable, water-resistant and has maximum breathability.