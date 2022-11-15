Dak Attack: Cowboys Jerry Jones Refutes Stephen A. Smith 'Weak Link' Criticism of QB

Last Summer when invited notorious Dallas Cowboys agitator Stephen A. Smith to the team's Star headquarters in Frisco, Jerry Jones held his nose.

But now, in the wake of the ESPN personality attacking Dak Prescott, the owner isn't biting his lip.

Smith went on First Take Tuesday morning and blamed the Cowboys' quarterback for last Sunday's loss in Green Bay.

"The fact of the matter is," Smith (of course) yelled, "Dak Prescott is their weak link."

Despite inviting him onto his helicopter and appearing chummy with Smith during training camp, Jones on Tuesday fired back.

“I can say that’s not correct," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "The reason that I - not the reason, that’s unfair to Dak and all the players on the team - but the strength that I look at our chance to win a championship ... is Dak. I don’t think that’s accurate."

In the past Jones has called Smith "a fraud" and on Tuesday admitted "I run hot and cold on him."

Smith, who - "wink" - purports to be a Cowboys hater, was critical of Prescott's performance in Green Bay. The quarterback threw two interceptions and failed to complete consecutive passes on Dallas' drive in overtime, leading to the Packers' game-winning field goal.

"Jerry's not getting his money's worth with Dak," Smith continued. "Look at the pieces around him. He's got CeeDee Lamb. Tony Pollard. Dalton Schultz. And that defense. What would Lamar Jackson do if he had all those parts? What would Justin Herbert do?"

Smith even had company on the ESPN set Tuesday.

Said analyst Dan Orlovsky, "If I'm the Dallas Cowboys I'm scared to death right now. Because my quarterback isn't playing good football."

Jones, however, maintains that Prescott is the quarterback who can take his team to the Super Bowl.

“Dak brings us the separator," Jones said. "If you were constructing the possibility of competing for a Super Bowl, I would start on this team right there with Dak. He’s that integral to us really being able to have the year that we want to have”

