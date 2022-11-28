FRISCO - Aaron Rodgers’ 2022 highlights with the Green Bay Packers make up a list that is short ...

And to his frequent victims the Dallas Cowboys, not sweet.

The MVP quarterback has been playing with a broken thumb and, now, thanks to action in Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles, is dealing with a painful oblique injury that forced him from the game.

Rodgers is 8-2 against Dallas lifetime, including this year’s upset win at Lambeau Field. But his Packers are 4-8 and essentially out of the playoff hunt.

So, Mister Rodgers … Play? Quit? At age 38, consider retirement?

"Rodgers said he wants to keep playing even with the thumb and rib injuries "as long as we're mathematically alive,'" Tom Silverstein reports.

In this NFL where parity is all-important, “mathematically alive” could last for a while for Green Bay, a traditional powerhouse in the NFC North but this year greatly outclassed by the Minnesota Vikings … and in the NFC East alone, all four teams have at least three more wins than the Packers.

Logically, Rodgers could be shut down at some point in the near future. … which will trigger his annual circus of speculation regarding his plans to stay in Green Bay, his wish for a trade, his dream of hosting “Jeopardy!”, and the like.

