Ware, Woodson Move Up in Bids for Hall of Fame

    • November 25, 2021
    Cowboys Legends DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson Move Up in Bids for Pro Football Hall of Fame

    The list of 26 modern-era semifinalists, a list dotted with Cowboys names, will be trimmed to 15 finalists in the coming weeks.
    ARLINGTON -DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson are among 26 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the HOF announced this week.

    This is Ware's first year of eligibility for the HOF following his retirement after the 2016 season. The nine-time Pro Bowler is the Cowboys' all-time sack leader (117.0) and also helped the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl success.

    Woodson is the Cowboys' all-time leading tackler (1,350) and was a defensive leader on the Cowboys' Super Bowl teams of the 1990's. This will be his sixth time as an HOF semifinalist.

    Eddie George, who played the 2004 season with the Cowboys, is also a semifinalist, as is Zach Thomas, known for his time with the Miami Dolphins.

    The complete list of semifinalists:

    Cornerback Eric Allen

    Defensive end Jared Allen

    Offensive tackle Willie Anderson

    Cornerback/safety Ronde Barber

    Wide receiver Anquan Boldin

    Offensive tackle Tony Boselli

    Safety LeRoy Butler

    Running back Eddie George

    Wide receiver/kick returner Devin Hester

    Wide receiver Torry Holt

    Wide receiver Andre Johnson

    Defensive end Robert Mathis

    Linebacker Sam Mills

    Defensive tackle Richard Seymour

    Wide receiver Steve Smith

    Wide receiver/special teams Steve Tasker

    Running back Fred Taylor

    Linebacker Zach Thomas

    Wide receiver Hines Ward

    Linebacker DeMarcus Ware

    Running back Ricky Watters

    Wide receiver Reggie Wayne

    Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork

    Linebacker Patrick Willis

    Safety Darren Woodson

    Defensive tackle Bryant Young

    The list of 26 modern-era semifinalists will be trimmed to 15 finalists in the coming weeks. The Hall of Fame traditionally names its 15 finalists in December before final balloting for the inductees is announced prior to Super Bowl LVI. 

    The class of 2022, which can include up to five modern-era players, will be formally announced on Feb. 10 during NFL Honors.

