Ware, Woodson Move Up in Bids for Hall of Fame

ARLINGTON -DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson are among 26 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the HOF announced this week.

This is Ware's first year of eligibility for the HOF following his retirement after the 2016 season. The nine-time Pro Bowler is the Cowboys' all-time sack leader (117.0) and also helped the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl success.

Woodson is the Cowboys' all-time leading tackler (1,350) and was a defensive leader on the Cowboys' Super Bowl teams of the 1990's. This will be his sixth time as an HOF semifinalist.

Eddie George, who played the 2004 season with the Cowboys, is also a semifinalist, as is Zach Thomas, known for his time with the Miami Dolphins.

The complete list of semifinalists:

Cornerback Eric Allen

Defensive end Jared Allen

Offensive tackle Willie Anderson

Cornerback/safety Ronde Barber

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin

Offensive tackle Tony Boselli

Safety LeRoy Butler

Running back Eddie George

Wide receiver/kick returner Devin Hester

Wide receiver Torry Holt

Wide receiver Andre Johnson

Defensive end Robert Mathis

Linebacker Sam Mills

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour

Wide receiver Steve Smith

Wide receiver/special teams Steve Tasker

Running back Fred Taylor

Linebacker Zach Thomas

Wide receiver Hines Ward

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware

Running back Ricky Watters

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork

Linebacker Patrick Willis

Safety Darren Woodson

Defensive tackle Bryant Young

The list of 26 modern-era semifinalists will be trimmed to 15 finalists in the coming weeks. The Hall of Fame traditionally names its 15 finalists in December before final balloting for the inductees is announced prior to Super Bowl LVI.

The class of 2022, which can include up to five modern-era players, will be formally announced on Feb. 10 during NFL Honors.

