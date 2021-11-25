Ware, Woodson Move Up in Bids for Hall of Fame

Cowboys Legends DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson Move Up in Bids for Pro Football Hall of Fame
ARLINGTON -DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson are among 26 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the HOF announced this week.
This is Ware's first year of eligibility for the HOF following his retirement after the 2016 season. The nine-time Pro Bowler is the Cowboys' all-time sack leader (117.0) and also helped the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl success.
Woodson is the Cowboys' all-time leading tackler (1,350) and was a defensive leader on the Cowboys' Super Bowl teams of the 1990's. This will be his sixth time as an HOF semifinalist.
Eddie George, who played the 2004 season with the Cowboys, is also a semifinalist, as is Zach Thomas, known for his time with the Miami Dolphins.
The complete list of semifinalists:
Cornerback Eric Allen
Defensive end Jared Allen
Offensive tackle Willie Anderson
Cornerback/safety Ronde Barber
Wide receiver Anquan Boldin
Offensive tackle Tony Boselli
Safety LeRoy Butler
Running back Eddie George
Wide receiver/kick returner Devin Hester
Wide receiver Torry Holt
Wide receiver Andre Johnson
Defensive end Robert Mathis
Linebacker Sam Mills
The list of 26 modern-era semifinalists, a list dotted with Cowboys names, will be trimmed to 15 finalists in the coming weeks.
Defensive tackle Richard Seymour
Wide receiver Steve Smith
Wide receiver/special teams Steve Tasker
Running back Fred Taylor
Linebacker Zach Thomas
Wide receiver Hines Ward
Linebacker DeMarcus Ware
Running back Ricky Watters
Wide receiver Reggie Wayne
Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork
Linebacker Patrick Willis
Safety Darren Woodson
Defensive tackle Bryant Young
The list of 26 modern-era semifinalists will be trimmed to 15 finalists in the coming weeks. The Hall of Fame traditionally names its 15 finalists in December before final balloting for the inductees is announced prior to Super Bowl LVI.
The class of 2022, which can include up to five modern-era players, will be formally announced on Feb. 10 during NFL Honors.
