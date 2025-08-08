Cowboys lose another o-lineman to injury ahead of preseason opener
The Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to dealing with a laundry list of injuries. The 2024 season could be summed up as the year of injury.
However, the bad luck of injuries in 2024 has carried over to the 2025 edition of the team.
The Cowboys have already lost starting lineman Tyler Guyton to a bone fracture that could keep him from being on the sidelines at the start of the regular season.
Now the team is dealing with another offensive line injury.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley suffered a high ankle sprain in practice on Thursday.
Shepley is currently listed as the backup center for the Cowboys, but now, the fifth-year veteran will be missing valuable time on the practice field.
Shepley joins a laundry list of players on the Cowboys' injury list, including rookie running back Jaydon Blue, who Harris reports suffered a bruised ankle in Thursday's practice.
Injuries are sadly a part of the game. It's just unfortunate when your team has so many people injured before they even take the field for game action.
The Cowboys are relying on depth at the offensive line already. Could the team be interested in making a roster move to add another offensive lineman? Only time will tell.
