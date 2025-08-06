Cowboys Country

Cowboys RB coach weighs in on Jaydon Blue's debunked poor work ethic

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue's position coach is shooting down any idea that the former Texas Longhorns star is lazy.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are just three days away from their first preseason game, where they will meet the Los Angeles Rams.

Preseason is the time for players who may be fighting for a roster spot, or a rookie to make a statement. One of those rookies looking to make a statement is running back Jaydon Blue.

In the first unofficial depth chart for the team, Blue was listed as the third-string running back behind Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It would take an impressive preseason from Blue to jump over two veterans for the top spot. However, there have been reports that the rookie doesn't exactly bring a strong work ethic to practice.

Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website got to the bottom of those reports by asking Cowboys running back coach Derrick Foster about Blue's work ethic.

"I don't think his work ethic is in question. He does a really good job in that regard. He just still has to grow, you know, as most rookies do," Foster told Walker.

It appears any reports of Blue being lazy are just an exaggeration that has been turned into a headline that simply is not true. That's never happened in the history of sports media, right?

It's up to Blue to prove the doubters wrong.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

