Cowboys ‘owe it to themselves’ to weigh Micah Parsons trade, NFL analyst says
The Dallas Cowboys should be focused on their preseason opener but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, all the attention has been on Micah Parsons and his failed contract negotiations.
It’s no fault of Parsons that things fell apart, but the blame falls on the shoulders of Jerry Jones, who pushed his superstar player to the point of requesting a trade.
Now, Jones is refusing to consider a trade but still hasn’t gotten back to the negotiating table.
MORE: Cowboys insider calls out Jerry Jones for 'stirring pot' with Micah Parsons
Rather than continuing this stalemate, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Cowboys would be wise to at least see what offers might be out there. He says Dallas isn’t close enough to a Super Bowl to justify another massive deal, and they “owe it to themselves” to explore all avenues.
”If Parsons is prepared to leave, the Cowboys should see what they can get in return. They're unlikely to be serious Super Bowl contenders within the next few seasons, and paying more than $130 million per year for three players would be hard to justify if they aren't,” Knox said.
“Trading Parsons would likely bring back a pair of first-round picks and more. The Cowboys owe it to themselves to see just how high his price tag might go.”
Whatever approach Jones wants to take, he needs to just pull the trigger. Waiting to pay Parsons will only increase his asking price, while waiting to trade him would cause their leverage to decline.
The only thing they absolutely shouldn’t do is nothing. Which seems to be what Jones is set on doing.
