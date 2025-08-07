Cowboys Country

Cowboys ‘owe it to themselves’ to weigh Micah Parsons trade, NFL analyst says

Trading a generational talent is never popular, but one analyst believes the Dallas Cowboys need to see what they could get for Micah Parsons.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys  should be focused on their preseason opener but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, all the attention has been on Micah Parsons and his failed contract negotiations.

It’s no fault of Parsons that things fell apart, but the blame falls on the shoulders of Jerry Jones, who pushed his superstar player to the point of requesting a trade.

Now, Jones is refusing to consider a trade but still hasn’t gotten back to the negotiating table.

MORE: Cowboys insider calls out Jerry Jones for 'stirring pot' with Micah Parsons

Rather than continuing this stalemate, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Cowboys would be wise to at least see what offers might be out there. He says Dallas isn’t close enough to a Super Bowl to justify another massive deal, and they “owe it to themselves” to explore all avenues.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

”If Parsons is prepared to leave, the Cowboys should see what they can get in return. They're unlikely to be serious Super Bowl contenders within the next few seasons, and paying more than $130 million per year for three players would be hard to justify if they aren't,” Knox said.

“Trading Parsons would likely bring back a pair of first-round picks and more. The Cowboys owe it to themselves to see just how high his price tag might go.”

Whatever approach Jones wants to take, he needs to just pull the trigger. Waiting to pay Parsons will only increase his asking price, while waiting to trade him would cause their leverage to decline.

The only thing they absolutely shouldn’t do is nothing. Which seems to be what Jones is set on doing.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Could Micah Parsons trade emulate dynasty altering Herschel Walker deal?

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer emphasizes 3 takeaways from joint practice with Rams

Cowboys RB coach weighs in on Jaydon Blue's debunked poor work ethic

Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for wounded Cowboys line

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Kelsey Wetterberg

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News