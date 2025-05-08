Updated Cowboys offensive depth chart following George Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys added a big name to their offense on Wednesday, striking a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to bring in wide receiver George Pickens.
That move turned one of their biggest question marks into a strength with Pickens set to line up across from CeeDee Lamb.
It was also just one of many moves made this offseason by a Dallas team intent on erasing the stench of a 7-10 campaign a year ago. In addition to Pickens, the offense added multiple running backs and addressed depth concerns on their offensive line.
That said, let’s check out how their offensive depth chart looks following their latest addition.
Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III, Will Grier
Running Back: Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue (R), Miles Sanders, Phil Mafah (R), Deuce Vaughn
Fullback: Hunter Luepke
Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Kelvin Harmon, Traeshon Holden
Slot Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Parris Campbell, Jalen Cropper
Wide Receiver: Jonathan Mingo, Ryan Flournoy, Josh Kelly
Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, John Stephens, Jr., Tyler Neville (R), Princeton Fant
Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Asim Richards, Hakeem Adeniji
Left Guard: Tyler Smith, Rob Jones, Saahdiq Charles
Center: Cooper Beebe, Brock Hoffman, Dakoda Shepley
Right Guard: Tyler Booker (R), T.J. Bass
Right Tackle: Terence Steele, Ajani Cornelius, Matt Waletzko
