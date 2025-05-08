Cowboys Country

Updated Cowboys offensive depth chart following George Pickens trade

An updated look at the Dallas Cowboys offense after adding George Pickens.

Randy Gurzi

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens celebrates his first down reception during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens celebrates his first down reception during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys added a big name to their offense on Wednesday, striking a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to bring in wide receiver George Pickens.

That move turned one of their biggest question marks into a strength with Pickens set to line up across from CeeDee Lamb.

MORE: Updated Dallas Cowboys salary cap space after George Pickens trade

It was also just one of many moves made this offseason by a Dallas team intent on erasing the stench of a 7-10 campaign a year ago. In addition to Pickens, the offense added multiple running backs and addressed depth concerns on their offensive line.

That said, let’s check out how their offensive depth chart looks following their latest addition.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III, Will Grier

Running Back: Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue (R), Miles Sanders, Phil Mafah (R), Deuce Vaughn

Fullback: Hunter Luepke

Steelers WR George Pickens runs after a catch past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs after a catch past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Kelvin Harmon, Traeshon Holden

Slot Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Parris Campbell, Jalen Cropper

MORE: NFL legend praises Jerry Jones' 'all-in move' for George Pickens

Wide Receiver: Jonathan Mingo, Ryan Flournoy, Josh Kelly

Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, John Stephens, Jr., Tyler Neville (R), Princeton Fant

Dallas Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Asim Richards, Hakeem Adeniji

MORE: Super Bowl champion CB claims Cowboys’ George Pickens is top 3 NFL WR

Left Guard: Tyler Smith, Rob Jones, Saahdiq Charles

Center: Cooper Beebe, Brock Hoffman, Dakoda Shepley

Alabama G Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Right Guard: Tyler Booker (R), T.J. Bass

Right Tackle: Terence Steele, Ajani Cornelius, Matt Waletzko

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

What new Cowboys WR room looks like after George Pickens Trade

New Cowboys receiver George Pickens sends a strong message about his contract situation

Cowboys legend hypes revamped offense after George Pickens trade

What the Dallas Cowboys gave up in George Pickens trade

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News